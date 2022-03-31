"He is the closest thing we have had since Steven Gerrard" - Jamie O'Hara hails England star after 'excellent' performance against Ivory Coast

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is only 18-years-old, but is already being hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world. According to talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara, Bellingham is the closest the world has seen to legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Bellingham made his 12th appearance for England in their 3-0 international friendly win against Ivory Coast and ran away with the Player of the Match award after putting in a sublime performance. Notably, the Three Lions have won all 12 matches that the teenager has played in.

In a post-match discussion, talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara was effusive in his praise for Bellingham. He compared the 18-year-old to Steven Gerrard and backed him to feature for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

“There is something about Jude Bellingham, I thought he was excellent."

“He is the closest thing we have had since Steven Gerrard. I say that given the fact Steven Gerrard was unbelievable, but Bellingham is obviously not at that level yet.

“I feel like Jude Bellingham has got that something about him.

“When it comes to that World Cup, I know it is still quite away, but I feel with more experience in terms of England games and Champions League nights, he could definitely step in and take the place of Kalvin Phillips.”

Jason Cundy warns England's Jude Bellingham to be wary of his aggression

Jamie O'Hara's talkSPORT co-host Jason Cundy was in full agreement regarding Jude Bellingham's abilities. He too showered the 18-year-old with high praise for the quality he exudes on the pitch. Cundy said:

“He is the Rolls Royce, absolute Rolls Royce in there.

“He loves to be the second striker, loves to get on his bike and go beyond the striker, sets things up, wins balls.”

However, Cundy believes that Bellingham has an aggressive side to his game which could create a few problems in his career. Although Cundy is of the opinion that a 'nasty streak' is crucial in midfield, he warned the England star to avoid getting into altercations and advised him against reacting every single time.

“There is just a couple of things in his game, this is just watching from afar, he is clearly a passionate boy and likes the aggressive side of the game.” Cundy said.

“He likes to get involved, and is not afraid to not back down even though he is 18, I have seen a couple times in his game he just needs to take a step back.

“He doesn’t want to be getting involved in little altercations. I just felt, the first five minutes, I can’t remember who, but someone just went through the back of him and he went down.

“The referee decided probably rightly to play on, we had possession but the way he got up and threw his fists down, I thought, you know what, don’t let them [Ivory Coast] see that. Just calm down, don’t let the opposition see it.”

Cundy continued:

“I think you need that in midfield, you need to have that edge, you have to have a nasty streak.

“You don’t have to react every single time, but I have to say Bellingham was outstanding.”

