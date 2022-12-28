"He did this club a favour by triggering his exit" - Jim Beglin says Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo 

Jim Beglin took a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are leading 2-0 at half-time.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side in the 19th minute before Anthony Martial doubled their advantage just three minutes later. Beglin, who was on commentary duty, was impressed with United's attacking football.

He opined that Ronaldo did Ten Hag's team a favour by triggering his exit last month. The legendary commentator said (via Hotstar):

"With all due resepct to the great man, he did this club a favour by triggering his exit."

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last month following the 37-year-old's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo failed to find a regular place in the starting XI under Ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was often used as a substitute. The situation was a ticking bomb, and it exploded right after United played their final game before the FIFA World Cup break.

The player went on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and sensationally claimed that there was no mutual respect between him and Ten Hag.

On the eve of Portugal's FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana, his United contract was mutually terminated. Ronaldo scored 27 goals in 54 games during his second stint at the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently said that the club is already looking forward to the future after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Speaking to the club's media, Ten Hag was asked whether it was better for the team's harmony that Ronaldo is no longer at the club. The Dutchman replied:

"The focus is on the resumption of the league. I only see a hungry team."

When quizzed about whether Ronaldo disrupted the team's hunger, Ten Hag answered:

"I don't look back. I only look forward. He chose to say goodbye, he is no longer part of it."

Cristiano Ronaldo netted only thrice for United this season.

