“He was too cocky” - Stan Collymore explains why Liverpool boss Arne Slot is responsible for fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Stan Collymore has claimed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot was responsible for fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. He stated that the manager was 'too cocky' and over confident in picking the team against Arsenal.

The pundit hinted that the Dutch manager should not have picked Trent in his side as the right-back has made the decision to leave. He added that focus should have been on players who will remain at the club next season and wrote in his Caught Offside column:

"This whole Trent Alexander-Arnold situation from last weekend is on Arne Slot. I understand that he wanted to win against Arsenal, but there was a political game that should have been played. In my opinion, he was too cocky – and it's the first time that he has been like that since he became Liverpool manager."

"Perhaps it was over-confidence from winning the Premier League title in his first time, and thus cementing himself in Liverpool folklore. But he should have focused on picking players that he will have in his squad next season, and Trent is obviously someone that won't be as he is going to Real Madrid. Slot will probably learn from this situation and go about it differently in the future if a similar situation arises again."

Liverpool drew 2-2 to Arsenal at Anfield last weekend. The Reds were 2-1 up when Trent was brought on, and he played Mikel Merino onside when the Gunners' star charged into the box to score the equalizer.

Liverpool fans called out for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold by Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore admitted that he understood why Liverpool fans were unhappy with Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision. However, he believes that booing a player who was still at the club was not right, and it went against what the club stood for. He added in his Caught Offside column:

"I have no problem with Liverpool supporters being unhappy at Trent leaving, and thinking that it is the wrong move for him to make. But booing him is a big no-no, and it goes against the club's You'll Never Walk Alone motto. A player wearing the red of Liverpool should not be booed by his own supporters. Overall, it was not a good look."

Liverpool are looking to sign Jeremie Frimpong as the replacement for Trent this summer. The Englishman is heading to Real Madrid on a free transfer and the clubs are in talks to help him play at the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

