"He hasn't come in as a £60m flop" - Paul Merson slams Liverpool fans for transfer news reaction

Paul Merson has hit out at Liverpool fans after their angry reaction on social media last week against Trent Alexander-Arnodl. He believes that the right-back is leaving the club in the right way, and it is hard for players to turn down Real Madrid.

Merson said on Sky Sports Trent was not a big money flop and deserves to pick his next club. He added that the Englishman has helped the club win all trophies in his career after coming up from the academy and said via Tribal Football:

"I don't know what the problem is. He's come through there, he's been unbelievable. He's won everything in the game there, at Liverpool, and he's going to go on a free. Look at Antony, he's just been bought by Man United for £80million (in 2022) and he's now out on loan and no one says a dicky bird. This lad has been absolutely outstanding for Liverpool. He hasn't come in as a £60m flop. He's been through the ranks, he's come into the team, he's been phenomenal. And... it's Real Madrid. Do you know what I mean?"

"He's won the league (in 2020). He's going to win the Premier League with Liverpool again (this season). He's won the Champions League (in 2019), and I don't see a problem with it. I really don't. I don't know anybody in the world of football who's ever turned Real Madrid down, I don't. Fair play to the lad, good luck to him. I think Liverpool fans should be happy for him. He's given everything for that club, and I think he deserves that move, in my opinion."

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final weeks of his contract at Anfield and has not signed a new deal. Reports suggest Real Madrid are looking to lure him to Spain this summer.

Why were Liverpool fans angry on social media?

Liverpool fans were furious with Trent Alexander-Arnold last week after reports emerged that he had rejected the latest contract offer from the club. The Englishman is set on a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Some fans believed that he should have stayed at Anfield as they are doing well in all competitions. Many others claimed that he should be getting the club a fee for the transfer to Real Madrid.

Reports have stated that Real Madrid made a move for Trent in January, but the Reds rejected the offer. They are yet to agree terms with the right-back but a move looks set.

The Englishman has made 349 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. He's helped them win multiple trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

