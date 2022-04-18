"He could come in and do a really good job"- Kevin Campbell says Aston Villa player could be perfect signing for Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could be an ideal addition to the team this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta's side are expected to prioritise signing a top-quality defensive midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park next season.

Swiss international Granit Xhaka has often partnered Partey in the middle third this season. The 29-year-old, though, lacks consistency and discipline. So the Gunners have identified Luiz as a potential replacement for Xhaka.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for Villa this season. Luiz was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in January, but a deal failed to materialise. Campbell has backed the 23-year-old to fare well if he arrives at the Emirates this summer:

"I think he'd be a great partner for Partey. You can see us struggling in midfield right now. Elneny is not the answer. He will be gone at the end of the season. Xhaka is our second best because he is experienced in there, but I still have a question mark over him," Campbell told Football Insider.

He continued:

"Douglas Luiz is hungry, young and is a good ball player. I think he could come in and do a really good job. We need numbers as well. It is not just a matter of signing starters. We need a squad. At the moment, our squad is not up to scratch. We are weaker than other teams."

Luiz has little over a year remaining on his contract with Villa, who could opt to cash in on him this summer. Villa manager Steven Gerrard has identified Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Arsenal need to reinforce multiple positions this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday was their third consecutive Premier League defeat. They have now dropped to sixth in the standings, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand.

One of the main reasons for Arsenal's recent slump is their lack of squad depth. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January after he was stripped of the club captaincy and frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary breaches.

The Gunners did not sign a replacement for the Gabon striker. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, the only two recognised strikers in the squad, have scored just four league goals between them this season.

Callum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac also secured moves away from the Emirates in January. Defenders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari, meanwhile, were sent out on loan till the end of the season to AS Roma and Udinese respectively, with no replacements brought in.

Arsenal also lack cover and competition in defensive midfield. So they must prioritise signing a striker, defensive midfielder and defender this summer to improver their depth and continue their development under Arteta.

Edited by Bhargav