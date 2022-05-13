“He comes out with that garbage that is the complete opposite to what he’s trying to preach” – Steve Nicol slams Arteta for ‘daft’ comments after Arsenal's loss to Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has become the subject of criticism following his controversial comments in the wake of his side's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (May 12).

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has joined a host of other footballing figures in slamming the Gunners boss over his contentious remarks.

It was indeed a night to forget for Arsenal as they traveled to face Tottenham at White Hart Lane yesterday. The Gunners conceded a penalty kick in the 22nd minute as Cedric Soares was deemed to have fouled Heung-Min Son in the penalty area. Harry Kane converted the spot-kick to open the scoring.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta has been left seething after familiar concerns cost Arsenal dearly against Tottenham Mikel Arteta has been left seething after familiar concerns cost Arsenal dearly against Tottenhammirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/lAxNfG7A6L

Shortly after the first goal, Rob Holding was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card in the 33rd minute. This allowed the Spurs to make easy work of the Gunners and come away with a vital 3-0 victory.

Reacting to the referee's decisions during his post-match interview, Mikel Arteta fumed:

"If I say what I think, I am suspended six months. I am allowed to give my interpretation of what I thought, but I do not like to lie. I cannot say what I think, I will be suspended. I am so proud of my players, ask the referee to come here and explain his decisions. That's his decision, such a beautiful game was destroyed here."

Steve Nicol has lashed out at the Gunners' boss, slamming him for his controversial comments and accusing him of not practicing what he preaches with regards to discipline. The Scotsman said on ESPN:

“Considering the situation with the high profile players like Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. This is a guy who's always talking about how you behave, how you play for a big club like Arsenal, just in general discipline."

"Then he comes out with that garbage. That is the complete opposite of what he's trying to preach to everybody. It doesn't make any sense whatsoever. If you're a player, and you are reading that, you're like, 'Hold on a minute, what's this all about.' He needs to make his mind up, it's crazy, it's daft."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta left with egg on his face as Arsenal team instructions ignored vs Tottenham Mikel Arteta left with egg on his face as Arsenal team instructions ignored vs Tottenhammirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/XSIE0IKDrz

Arsenal and Tottenham continue battle for top-four spot

The top-four battle drags on between the Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte's men

Following Thursday's result, the battle between Arsenal and Tottenham to secure the fourth spot in the Premier League table this season has taken another turn. As it stands, only one point separates the two sides, meaning that the race for a top-four spot could continue until the final matchday.

Mikel Arteta's men currently occupy the fourth spot with 66 points in 36 games. Spurs are right behind them with 65 points in as many games.

