“He comes from nowhere” - Gary Neville delivers verdict on incredible save from David Raya to deny Ollie Watkins as Arsenal beat Aston Villa

Pundit Garry Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya following his eye-catching performance against Aston Villa. It comes in the wake of the Spanish international helping the Gunners to a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday (August 24).

The North London giants picked up their second win of the season, making it back-to-back victories in the league. They are also yet to concede in both games, with Raya being instrumental.

The 28-year-old shotstopper once again proved his worth as Mikel Arteta's men came out top at Villa. Substitute Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the 67th minute for the Gunners before Thomas Party put the icing on the cake 10 minutes later.

However, the visitors could have been behind before the hour mark if not for some brilliant goalkeeping from Raya. The Spanish international was on hand to keep out two attempts in quick succession in the 54th minute from Amadou Onana and Ollie Watkins.

Neville was impressed with what he saw from the Gunners goalkeeper as he said on Sky Sports:

“How Raya reacts, wow. He comes from nowhere.

Fellow journalist Nick Wright added:

"Brilliant from Raya to get back up and deny Watkins from the rebound. The Villa striker can’t quite believe he’s not scored. Neither can the home fans around us in the press box.”

Neville concluded:

"The moment of the match was the save from Raya."

Mikel Arteta reacts to incredible save from Arsenal goalkeeper

The Gunners boss was also impressed with his shot stopper following his brilliant performance at Villa Park.

Raya played a key role in ensuring that Arsenal secured their second win on the bounce this season. The major highlight of Raya's performance was his aforementioned double stop to keep his citadel intact.

The two saves helped keep the visitors in the game, as Arsenal would eventually take the win by scoring twice. When asked what he made of Raya's save aainst Villa, Arteta said:

"I thought it was a goal. I saw the reaction of the defensive line which was none because the ball goes on the crossbar, and we’re all watching the ball, and I went 'no please'. Then I see the striker in that position, and normally it’s a goal. David’s reaction is unbelievable."

Next up for Raya and Arsenal in the Premier League is a home game against high flying Brighton & Hove Albion on August 31.

