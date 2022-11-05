“He comes out of his position a little more than Case did” – Toni Kroos explains how his role has changed while playing with Real Madrid teammate after Casemiro transfer

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed how his role on the pitch has changed with longtime teammate Casemiro now at Manchester United.

The duo, alongside Luka Modric, were at the heart of the midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu, guiding Los Blancos to a remarkable Champions League trophy haul.

However, Casemiro made the decision to exit Spain, choosing to ply his trade in the Premier League instead, and Kroos was sad to see him leave.

Casemiro's replacement Aurelien Tchouameni has taken up the empty slot in the midfield three, but this has seen Kroos' role evolve. The Germany international explained on Universo Valdano (via The Mirror):

“My role has changed a little with Aurelien arriving, because he comes out of his position a little more than Case did. That forces me to defend a little more, but I also like it. It doesn't change me too much, although maybe it's a little more defensive."

He added:

“In general, it doesn't affect me much, I play my game. I like contact with the ball, of course. Always I say that I prefer to touch the ball 100 times and not score than touch it 40 times and score.

"That way I feel comfortable and it helps me to start the attack well. And of course, I also like to arrive into the box to shoot. But there are more players on the team who can do that and fewer who come go back to defend and help out."

Kroos also admitted how he felt after learning that Casemiro was set to leave Real Madrid in the summer:

"I was surprised by Casemiro's departure. It is true that the rumours started two days before, but here there are always many rumours and many times nothing happens. But when he told me I was sad, because I began to remember all the years with him and the things we win together."

Real Madrid continue finding unprecedented success

Despite Casemiro's absence in the midfield for the Madridistas, they have enjoyed an early bout of success this season. Their impressive Champions League run last campaign saw them carry the coveted continental trophy at the end of the season.

Once again, Real Madrid are in the knockout stages and look set to win the trophy for the second consecutive time. Their form and momentum have been a delight for fans, and they will hope they can secure the La Liga title, as well as the Champions League, before May next year.

