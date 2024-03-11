“He comes to watch Vini, not me” - Real Madrid superstar admits Vinicius Jr is his son’s idol

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde admitted that his son, Beni, comes to watch Los Blancos in action for his father's teammate Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best wide players in the game and has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 27 matches across competitions this season already. He also got on the scoresheet in his team's latest 4-0 La Liga win against Celta Vigo on Sunday (March 10).

After the attacker was spotted clicking pictures with Valverde's son Benicio (b. 2020), a reporter asked (via @MadridXtra on X):

“The other day we saw a pic of Beni (Fede’s son) with Viní Jr, is he his idol?”

Responding to the query, the midfielder said:

"Yes, yes (laughs). I don’t know whether to say that it’s unfortunate or that it’s okay. Because I’d love for him to say that I’m his idol one day, but I’m not, it’s Vini (laughs). He says it many times."

"Day, night, every time they watch the matches. He comes to watch Vini, not me. It’s fine, he’s little but he watches Vini Jr with an admiration, so it’s beautiful.”

Expand Tweet

Valverde and Vinicius have shared the pitch 191 times across competitions and have managed nine joint goal contributions. Their efforts from this campaign have helped Real Madrid to the top of La Liga and sent them seven points clear of second-placed Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also eight points clear of arch-rivals, Barcelona, who sit third after 28 matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Vinicius Junior after Celta Vigo win

Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with Vinicius Junior's performance in Los Blancos' 4-0 La Liga win against Celta Vigo on Sunday (March 10).

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring on the night after he bundled the ball in from close range following a corner situation in the 21st minute. After the match, Ancelotti said (via Forbes):

"I just told him he's the best. The best of everyone. He tried, [and] he scored the first goal. He's just the best."

On the night, Vinicius made two key passes, managed a 77% passing accuracy, drew five fouls, and took three shots on target. Fans can expect him to start for the Spanish giants when they travel to Osasuna for a league fixture on Saturday (March 16).