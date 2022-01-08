"He won't be coming back" - Paul Merson says player's career is finished at Arsenal

Football pundit Paul Merson believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal career is over.

Aubameyang hasn't featured for the Gunners since a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on December 7 last year. He was initially dropped from the squad for a disciplinary breach before being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy as well.

The Gabon international is currently with his national side to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubameyang was expected to play an important role for his team in the group stages of the competition. However, he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss a few games.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



He was seen in Dubai with teammate Mario Lemina (video below) in the build-up to the game.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID upon arrival in Cameroon for #AFCON2021. He was seen in Dubai with teammate Mario Lemina in the build-up to the game. Gabon face Comoros in their first game on Monday.

In his column for the Daily Star (via HITC), Merson wrote:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finished at Arsenal. He won't be coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations."

It is worth noting that Aubameyang's absence has coincided with an incredible run of form for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side won all five of their remaining games in December across all competitions after the loss to Everton. In those matches, they scored 19 goals and conceded just twice.

However, the Gunners couldn't carry that form into the New Year. Arsenal put up an excellent performance at home against Manchester City on January 1, but lost the game 2-1 in stoppage time.

Despite the loss, Arteta's side are still fourth in the Premier League with 35 points from 20 matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's excellent numbers at Arsenal marred by off-field events

Aubameyang was signed by legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger back in January 2018. He got off to a bright start, scoring 10 goals and laying out five assists in his first 14 matches in an Arsenal shirt.

The 32-year-old went a step further in the next two seasons, netting 60 goals in 97 matches across all competitions. Aubameyang also won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 22 league goals in the 2018-19 season.

However, his numbers began to dwindle starting with the 2020-21 season. Aubameyang found the back of the net just 15 times in 39 matches last campaign.

He has followed it up with a slightly improved seven goals in 15 appearances this term, but now finds himself on the peripheries of the Arsenal squad.

AFTV @AFTVMedia According to Daily Mail, Arsenal have offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to other clubs!



Should Arsenal let Auba go this January even if it is to a Premier League rival?



Should Arsenal let Auba go this January even if it is to a Premier League rival?

The disciplinary breach that currently sees him out of the squad isn't the first such instance. Aubameyang was previously dropped from the Gunners' matchday squad after arriving late ahead of a game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports have also claimed he wasn't the most disciplined individual during his prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang boasts an excellent record for Arsenal and even guided them to an FA Cup victory in the 2019-20 season. However, off-field events might just be held over him when he eventually departs the club.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar