“He could compete in MMA” - Former UFC star makes confident claim about Lionel Messi’s mindset

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes Lionel Messi could compete in MMA if he were to train for it. He added that the Argentine has the discipline and is in good shape, making it easy for him to start.

Speaking to BetIdeas, Masvidal said that fighting is tough, but Messi could excel if he dedicated himself to training for a considerable amount of time. He believes that the Inter Miami captain has the mindset and physique to do well in MMA and said:

“Messi is a phenomenal athlete, and one thing about him is he's one of the most disciplined guys that’s ever walked the face of the earth. He’s in crazy good shape, but fighting is fighting, right? But yeah, definitely he could [compete in MMA]. With his mindset and his athletic gifts that God's given him, if he got after it and pursued it for a good amount of time. I'm sure he could do some things.”

Lionel Messi is close to retirement from football, but is unlikely to switch careers. He is not interested in becoming a coach either, but hinted that he would like to be on the club board.

Jorge Masvidal enjoying Lionel Messi in Miami

Jorge Masvidal claimed that Miami was the perfect place for Lionel Messi in the United States. He revealed that the parks are rented out every day in Miami as the fans follow football more than anywhere in the country.

Talking about Messi, he added that the Argentine's arrival made it better for all football fans and told BetIdeas:

“We have a lot of good players from Miami, Florida. We were already on the soccer wave, so it was only right that Messi came here, where else would Messi go? He's not gonna go to California or Chicago or New York, he's gonna come to the place where soccer exploded the most."

“So he's just riding the wave that's already been here for soccer. Our mini soccer parks are all rented out from 11am to 11pm. I feel like it was already like that before Messi got here, so him getting here gave us more validation, the stamp of approval that we're the best in the nation at soccer.”

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract at Inter Miami. He remains in talks over a new deal, but it has not been signed as of October 2, 2025.

