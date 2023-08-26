“He had complaints” – Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Raphael Varane after Manchester United win over Nottingham Forest

In the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest, manager Erik ten Hag faced fresh concerns surrounding Raphael Varane's fitness.

United battled from behind to stage an awe-inspiring comeback, with goals flying in from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes. However, despite the euphoric win, Varane's early exit from the pitch threw a shadow over the celebrations.

Victor Lindelof replaced Varane, partnering up with Lisandro Martinez to fortify the Red Devils' defense. Lindelof's inclusion proved vital, as he held down the fort and helped snuff out Forest's attacking ambitions. Still, questions have loomed large over Varane's sudden departure.

Addressing the situation post-match, the Manchester United manager conveyed an air of caution (via ThePeoplesPerson):

“He had complaints. We didn’t want to risk him. I don’t know if it is bad. We have to wait.”

With the team's gaze already shifting towards a critical showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday, Varane's availability remains an open question.

Bruno Fernandes showcases remarkable return to form, sparks Manchester United's thrilling comeback

Saturday's clash at Old Trafford showcased a reinvigorated Bruno Fernandes, as the Manchester United captain led his team from a two-goal deficit to a thrilling 3-2 victory. The Portuguese playmaker demonstrated his quality and leadership with a crucial goal and an assist.

The dramatic match saw United stumble early, conceding two rapid goals to Nottingham Forest. With the home crowd stunned and team morale dipping, it was Fernandes who spearheaded the fightback.

The crescendo of his performance came when he netted the game-winning penalty. This exceptional outing couldn't have come at a better time for Fernandes, who struggled against Tottenham.

In the post-game press conference, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag lauded Fernandes' pivotal role (via UnitedInFocus):

“In all aspects, he played a very good game at the highest level, keeping calm, and emotions under control, using his emotions at the right moment, he was brilliant in attacking, making a difference, so very pleased with his performance."

Despite the team's shaky form this season, Fernandes has consistently been a standout, and his efforts on Saturday lifted not just his performance level, but the team's as well. The playmaker's unique blend of skill and emotional intelligence was vital in securing the win.

He set the tone and pace, pulling a lacklustre United out of their rut and steering them to a much-needed three points. The Portuguese midfielder's contributions were exactly what the Red Devils had been hoping for - a leader who could deliver when the stakes were high.