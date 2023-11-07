“He was the most complete of all” - Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff and Maradona snubbed by ex-Barcelona forward as he names best ever player

Former Barcelona player Jorge Alberto Mendonca has picked Pele ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time.

Mendonca played for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barca and Real Mallorca. The 85-year-old Portuguese has seen the likes of Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff and also played against Alfredo Di Stefano.

However, Mendonca reckons Pele was on a level of his own. He said about the llate great three-time World Cup-winning Brazilian (via AS):

"Pele. Definitely. He was the most complete of all. And then Bobby Charlton. Bobby was outstanding."

Charlton, another of Mendonca's favourites, passed away last month at the age of 86. The 1966 FIFA World Cup winner is a bonafide legend of Manchester United and England.

Mendonca, meanwhile, had a professional career that stretched between 1958 and 1970. He played 194 games for Atletico Madrid, scoring 74 goals. Mendonca netted 16 times in 49 matches for Barcelona.

He won six trophies: one La Liga title, four Spanish Cups and one Europapokal Der Pokal Sieger Sieger.

Lionel Messi shut down Barcelona return rumours

Lionel Messi's current club Inter Miami's season has come to an end following the culmination of the regular MLS season. The Herons failed to secure a spot in the playoffs, as they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference among 15 teams.

Rumours percolated that Messi could make a loan return to Barcelona in January. The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner, though, shut down the possibility, saying that there's no chance (via Football Espana):

“I could have returned to Barcelona this summer, but it was a similar situation to what happened in 2021 when I left for Paris. It wasn’t possible. There is no chance (of a January loan).”

Messi's Barca chapter ended in 2021 as La Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. While he was linked with a return to the club in the summer, Messi ended up at Inter Miami instead.

Messi had a stellar career with the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. He won 34 trophies with Barca, including three UEFA Champions League and 10 La Liga titles.