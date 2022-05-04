“He was a complete game-changer” – Peter Crouch hails ‘fantastic’ Liverpool star after comeback win over Villarreal

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch has praised Luis Diaz for the winger's impact in the Reds' Champions League semi-final victory over Villarreal on Tuesday, May 3.

Having taken a 2-0 lead into the second-leg, Jurgen Klopp's side put in an abymsal first-half display at the Estadio de la Ceramica. First-half goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin leveled the tie to leave the Premier League side stunned.

Klopp decided to bring Diaz on at half-time for Diogo Jota, who helped Liverpool turn the game around. He scored their second goal with a bullet header from a pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold cross following Fabinho's earlier strike at the 62-minute mark.

Sadio Mane rounded out the scoring to seal victory for the Reds, who eventually prevailed 5-2 on aggregate to progress to the final in Paris on May 28.

Crouch was on punditry duty for the game and told BT Sport (via The Boot Room):

“He changed the game I thought. He was fantastic. The moment he came on, he was getting at players. He was a complete game-changer."

Diaz has been a revelation since his arrival from Porto in the January transfer window, and has become a regular member of Klopp's first-choice front three.

The tricky winger, who was named 'Man-of-the-Match' after his side's win in Spain, has scored five goals in 21 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Pundits heap praise on Liverpool winger

Klopp's team have now reached three of the previous five Champions League finals, and are just one step away from winning club football's biggest prize for a seventh time.

Following their hard-fought victory over the Yellow Submarine, BT Sport pundits continued to lavish praise on Diaz, who is being touted by many as the signing of the season.

Liverpool have only lost once in games that the Colombian has played in. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is a huge fan of the electrifying forward.

Ferdinand proclaimed (as per BBC Sport):

"Diaz was the difference maker. His ability to go one v one. He came on and was mesmeric. His dribbling, how he unnerves defenders, his trickery, he's a fabulous player and one of, if not the, signings of the season for me. His team-mates love him and the energy he's giving off."

Meanwhile, former Reds striker Michael Owen stated:

"I've never seen a guy come in and hit the ground running like him. To pick up the way Liverpool play straight away like he has is incredible. And now there is no question about it, he's a starter."

