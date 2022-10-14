"He is the most complete" - Leeds United star Illan Meslier names Premier League rival as his favorite goalkeeper 

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has named Liverpool's Alisson Becker his favorite Premier League shot-stopper, per LeedsLive.

Alisson has become one of Europe's most renowned goalkeepers for his displays in goal at Anfield.

The Brazilian has made 196 appearances, keeping 89 clean sheets.

He has won the Premier League title and the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Liverpool.

Meslier was asked by La Media Carre who his favorite goalkeeper is, to which he responded:

"Alisson because he is a keeper who is perfect for Liverpool,"

He further explained his reasons for choosing the Brazilian, stating:

"Very strong on the line, good footwork and a good recovery. No really, I think he's the most complete."

Alisson has won the Premier League Golden Glove on two occasions, in 2019 and 2022.

His presence alongside hit shot-stopping and ball-playing abilities have been a key reason the Reds have been such a dominant force over the years.

The Brazilian arrived at Anfield from AS Roma in 2018 for £56.3 million and he has well-and-truly lived up to that price tag.

Meanwhile, Meslier will be looking to follow in Alisson's footsteps with regards to becoming one of Europe's most highly regarded shot-stoppers.

The young French goalkeeper has made nine appearances for Leeds United this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Meslier has been key for Jesse Marsch's side who sit 14th in the league, having shipped just 12 goals.

He will be part of the Leeds side that host league leaders Arsenal on October 16 and will want to impress against Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal's own shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale may have a point to prove off the back of being snubbed by Meslier in the Frenchman's choice of the best goalkeeper.

Leeds United's Meslier linked with Manchester United

Meslier has admirers at Old Trafford

The Sun reported back in August that the Red Devils were eyeing up Meslier as a potential long-term replacement for David De Gea.

The Spaniard is coming into the final year of his contract with the Old Trafford outfit and it remains to be seen if he will be offered an extension.

The Red Devils do have the option to extend his contract for a further year but in the meantime it seems they are looking at possible replacements.

Meslier has impressed for Leeds United since arriving from FC Lorient for £5.8 million.

He has quickly become a mainstay in the Peacock's XI, making 97 appearances and keeping 27 clean sheets.

With his stock continuing to rise, it shouldn't be too long until the Frenchman is heading to a top European side.

Meslier has four years left on his current deal at Elland Road and a potential move to Old Trafford may be difficult due to the rivalry between the two sides.

Poll : 0 votes