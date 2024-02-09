"He was complete" – Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie picks out ex-Arsenal defender for special praise

Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie has hailed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna while discussing his favorite full-backs in the Premier League history.

During a recent interaction with Amazon Prime Sport, Udogie was asked to choose between former Chelsea full-back Branislav Ivanovic and Sagna. He answered (h/t The Boot Room):

"Maybe Sagna. I think he was a good right-back, he was complete, he had speed, power and he could drive the ball."

Sagna, who won a FA Cup and one EFL Cup during his time in England, secured a permanent move to Arsenal from Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre for a reported sum of £7 million in 2007. He made 284 appearances across competitions for them, bagging five goals and providing 27 assists in the process.

After helping Arsenal lift the FA Cup trophy in 2014, Sagna joined City at the end of his Gunners contract. He set up five goals from the right flank in 86 outings across all competitions for the Etihad Stadium side before leaving as a free agent in 2017.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming West Ham United-Arsenal league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 2-0 win for the Gunners in their league match at West Ham United this Sunday (February 11). He wrote:

"West Ham beat [them 2-0] at the Emirates at the end of December, when the Gunners huffed and puffed but just could not score. The Hammers will have exactly the same approach at home, looking to sit in and counter, and using their threat at set-pieces too. This time, though, I think Arsenal will find a way through."

Backing the north London outfit to beat their city rivals, Sutton added:

"Mikel Arteta's side will have a point to prove after what happened last time against West Ham, but their motivation here is more about the fact they have just put themselves in the thick of the title race, and they cannot afford to slip up. West Ham last did the double over the Gunners in the 2006-07 season, and I think they will have to wait a bit longer to do it again."

Since beating Arsenal 2-0 last December, West Ham have struggled to shine in all competitions. David Moyes' side have registered four draws and two losses in their last six matches after their win at the Emirates.

While the Hammers are in seventh place in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 36 points from 23 matches, the Gunners are third with 49 points from 23 outings.