“He is a complete w****r” – Arsenal fans ‘tired’ of player branded as ‘horrible to watch’ after Brighton defeat

Another Premier League weekend and with it yet another game to forget for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Having hugely disappointed for the Gunners in their devastating 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night, the pressure was on the Frenchman to deliver against Brighton & Hove Albion.

But the 30-year-old faltered in front of goal as Arsenal were beaten for the second game in a row.

The alarming statistic that 10 players had shots for the Gunners but Lacazette was not one of them is bad enough.

But the striker has managed just one goal since December 24 last year!

Arsenal fans are beginning to lose patience with the former Lyon forward as they reacted angrily to the striker's performance on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions of fans to the Frenchman's performance:

YeankaR⚽⚡ @yinkuzjyde

Lacacazette isnt doing enough in the attack. @jamesbenge I think he should sit out the next game and allow Nketiah lead the pack.Lacacazette isnt doing enough in the attack. @jamesbenge I think he should sit out the next game and allow Nketiah lead the pack.Lacacazette isnt doing enough in the attack.

Sounak_Gooner @Sounak @jamesbenge Kolo Toure would be more dangerous than him. @jamesbenge Kolo Toure would be more dangerous than him.

Josh Clark @Clarky_2013 @jamesbenge It's like playing with 10 men every week. Horrible to watch really... @jamesbenge It's like playing with 10 men every week. Horrible to watch really...

𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐃 @_iDavie i’m tired of watching lacazette i’m tired of watching lacazette

chief @chief_afc I’m running out of words to describe Lacazette. By far the worst number 9 I’ve ever seen at this club. He is a complete wanker. I’m running out of words to describe Lacazette. By far the worst number 9 I’ve ever seen at this club. He is a complete wanker.

PLUNGER @Lunge_10 Someone please tell me what lacazette offers? He’s done absolutely nothing for the last 4 games… Someone please tell me what lacazette offers? He’s done absolutely nothing for the last 4 games…

Alexandre Lacazette falters as Arsenal stumble in the top four race

Lacazette's poor goalscoring form is damaging the Gunners top four credentials

Arsenal were in the ascendancy last month in the race for a top-four finish.

Having played fewer games than the likes of Spurs and Manchester United, they watched their close rivals miss out on points.

This would give them the opportunity to really stake their claim for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Mikel Arteta's side were in fine form prior to a 2-0 home defeat to Premier League title challengers Liverpool on March 16.

That loss has seemingly rocked the side as since then they haven't looked like the hugely impressive set-up that has had many touting Arteta as manager of the season.

They have now played just one game less than their fierce rivals Spurs, who are consildating their place in the top four and are currently beating Aston Villa 4-0.

Arsenal now trail Antonio Conte's men by three points and it feels ever more likely that Spurs will be the ones to claim Champions League football next season.

Monday's defeat to Crystal Palace was worrying. But many had disregarded as perhaps nothing more than a hiccup, expecting the Gunners to beat Brighton on their home turf.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “Second best in a lot of duels again today.”



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal lacked courage in attack today. 🗣 “Second best in a lot of duels again today.” Mikel Arteta says Arsenal lacked courage in attack today. https://t.co/tfcj6y6wtp

But their poor form continued as Brighton made the most of their stagnant defense and put a real dent in their top four hopes.

As for Lacazette, it's the same old story. He lacks the killer instinct vital to any side dreaming of Champions League football.

He has scored just four goals and seven assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

The French striker is not the centre-forward to drive any top four side on, with Spurs and Manchester United boasting Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arteta will be targeting a striker this summer and that may have implications on the future of Lacazette whose poor goalscoring exploits have raised concerns around north London.

