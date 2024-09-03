“He is more complete” - When Gianluigi Buffon made interesting claim on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

The eternal debate over who is the greater footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has long captivated fans and pundits alike. Both multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners have dominated the sport for over a decade, shattering records and leading their respective clubs and nations to domestic and continental glory.

Back in 2018, legendary Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon weighed in on the debate ahead of an international friendly between Italy and Argentina in Manchester.

Buffon, a seasoned gloveman and one of football’s most respected figures, offered a nuanced perspective on the contrasting styles of the two football icons.

“They are two completely different players,” Buffon remarked (via Hindustan Times).

“Messi is more complete because he starts deeper, has more technical quality, and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher," he added.

Buffon’s analysis highlighted Messi’s ability to contribute and excel across different phases on the pitch. Known for his elite dribbling, pinpoint passing, and playmaking abilities, Lionel Messi for long has operated as both a creator and a finisher, seamlessly transitioning between midfield and attack. His influence on the game extends beyond goals.

On the other hand, Buffon was quick to acknowledge Ronaldo’s evolution as a player, noting how the Portuguese forward has honed his skills to become a lethal presence in the penalty area.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area. He no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick shot, but with one ball into the box, he can create a goal.”

Since then, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone to shatter multiple records.

After his momentous spell with Real Madrid, the Portuguese talisman landed in Turin where he further proved his goalscoring prowess with 101 goals in 134 appearances. His iconic return to Old Trafford came in 2021 but with plenty of off-the-pitch controversies and war-of-words with the manager, Cristiano Ronaldo, now 39, is the shining jewel of the Saudi Pro League project at Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 as the club's all-time top scorer and arguably the most pivotal chapter in their glorious history due to the financial incapabilities of the club to retain his services. La Pulga went to join Paris Saint-Germain whom he helped to win the Ligue 1 title in his debut season. He also ended his drought of international trophies by winning the Copa America with Argentina the same year.

More history awaited him as he would clinch his maiden World Cup a year later and win the South American continental competition yet again in 2024. With eight Ballon d'Ors and a World Cup medal to flaunt, Lionel Messi has ended up earning a more decorated career. But Cristiano Ronaldo still edges the Argentine maestro on pure goalscoring metrics with 899 career goals.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue till the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the subject of much speculation regarding their futures, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. Neither player has expressed any definitive decisions regarding the future of their international careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently led Portugal in the Euro 2024 championship, remains determined to continue representing his country. Despite Portugal’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of France, Ronaldo has dismissed any suggestions that he is considering retirement.

"It never crossed my mind that my cycle with Portugal had come to an end," Ronaldo stated during a press conference (via Al Jazeera).

At 39, he remains motivated, particularly with the UEFA Nations League in sight, where he hopes to lead Portugal to another title. Ronaldo has been clear that he will continue to play as long as he feels he is contributing to the team.

“When the time comes, I’ll move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make,” he added.

On the other side of the spectrum, many expected Lionel Messi to pull down the curtain on his international career after the elusive 2022 World Cup victory. But most recently he went on to lead to another Copa America victory. However, since then the 37-year-old has been sidelined with a ligament injury.

Although Messi hasn’t featured in Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers, his teammate Alexis Mac Allister stated while talking to ESPN (via Hindustan Times) that the Argentine captain could still play in the 2026 World Cup.

“If you ask my feelings, yes, I think he will be there,” Mac Allister said, citing Messi’s commitment and performance in training.

However, the Liverpool midfielder acknowledged that it’s ultimately a personal decision for Messi, who at 37, is nearing the twilight of his career. Hence, although both legends have hinted at their possible retirements in the past, neither has yet ruled out the prospect of continuing until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

