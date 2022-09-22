“He is only concerned with being Mr. Assist, or scoring goals” – Paul Parker delivers damning verdict of Liverpool star who ‘couldn’t play for any other big team’ 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has slammed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, claiming that he shouldn't be in the England team.

Alexander-Arnold has come under immense criticism from fans and pundits alike this season for his lethargic approach to defending. While the Englishman is known for his attacking abilities, his defensive skills have been rather poor this season.

The right-back has scored two goals in nine matches so far this season but the Reds have won just three out of their eight matches in all competitions.

Speaking of Alexander-Arnold's chances of being in the England team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Parker told Be My Bet:

“He can’t be in the team. He can’t be in the team because he is poor defensively, not only being poor defensively, being not bothered defensively. He is lethargic, he is not bothered about defending. He jogs back, shows no enthusiasm, and doesn’t work his feet hard. He is only concerned with being Mr. Assist, or scoring goals.”

He added:

“And, if anyone can tell me anything different, they would have to work really hard to tell me any different. He suits Liverpool, but Liverpool allow him to do. But we have seen this season already, they’ve been caught out almost every single game, because of that situation.”

Parker went on to claim that Alexander-Arnold wouldn't get into another top side like Manchester City. He said:

“He couldn’t play for any other big team in the fashion he plays. If you are looking at Manchester City, he couldn’t play there. He wouldn’t be good enough for Pep. He would want more from him.”

He added:

“He hasn’t learned. He has been caught out, and he’s got away with it because of Liverpool’s success. And, now we are seeing Liverpool not riding the crest of the wave at the moment. And now people are seeing it. When people didn’t want to see it when Liverpool were winning games.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered 62 assists and 14 goals in 235 matches in all competitions for the club so far. He will compete with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker for the right-back position in England's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The upcoming UEFA Nations League matches could perhaps provide an indication of whether Alexander-Arnold is a part of Gareth Southgate's plans.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in the top 5 for most successful passes into the final third for full backs this season. More work to do defensively but an encouraging stat. @Comparisonator Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in the top 5 for most successful passes into the final third for full backs this season. More work to do defensively but an encouraging stat. @Comparisonator https://t.co/TOFl88oxSp

Who do Liverpool play next?

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table and second in their UEFA Champions League group.

They will next host Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers on October 1 and October 4, respectively. Jurgen Klopp's side will then take on the current Premier League leaders Arsenal on October 9.

The Reds will also take on Rangers away on October 12 before hosting rivals Manchester City on October 16.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



• Brighton [H]

• Rangers [H]

• Arsenal [A]

• Rangers [A]

• Manchester City [H]

• West Ham [H]

• Nottingham Forest [A]

• Ajax [A]

• Leeds United [H]



