“He was confident on the ball” - Gary Neville delivers glowing verdict on Arsenal star after Aston Villa win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has waxed lyrical about Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber's performance in the Gunners' 2-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24).

Coming off a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener at the Emirates last week, Mikel Arteta's side avenged their defeat at Villa Park earlier this year.

Following a goalless first half, the Gunners broke the deadlock through Leandro Trossard midway through the second period before Thomas Partey made sure of the three points 13 minutes from time.

The former Ajax man - who played just thrice last season due to injury - made his first league start of the season at Villa Park and delivered an impressive performance. Neville told Sky Sports (via HITC):

Trending

“In these two games against Villa last season, left-back was a problem. We saw what Manchester City did. You could argue in the last eight or nine games of the season, Gvardiol’s impact from left-back was immense.

"Not just from a defensive point of view, but from an attacking point of view. His power, strength and his height. I think Arteta has reacted to that. He knows he has Timber coming back, but he has Calafiori as well who comes on.

Neville continued:

“That’s definitely a response to what he needs from last season. You talk about these fine margins of one goal or two goals that can tip the title race your way. That could be against Villa. I like what Timber did.

"I thought Timber kept a pretty close eye on Leon Bailey because he is a difficult customer to play against. I thought he did a good job. He was confident on the ball. He looked good when he went into midfield, still doing that job Zinchenko does.”

Villa did the double over Arsenal last season, winning 1-0 at Villa Park and 2-0 at the Emirates. The latter defeat eventually scuppered the Gunners' Premier League title hopes, as they finished two points behind Manchester City.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenl boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal hve made a superb start to the season, marking the first time in 52 years - third overall - that they have won their opening two league games without conceding.

The Gunners next take on Brighton & Albion - who beat Manchester United 2-1 at the weekend - at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side won this fixture 2-0 at home last season and 3-0 away.

Having finished second - behind City - in the last two seasons, will Arsenal get third-time lucky and end their 21-year league title drought since that historic 2003-04 'Invincibles' triumph under Arsene Wenger?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback