"He should not confuse people"- Unai Emery slams Barcelona's Gerard Pique for reaction after the Real Madrid vs Valencia match

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has criticized Barcelona defender Gerard Pique for his reaction to Real Madrid being awarded a penalty in their 4-1 win against Valencia.

Valencia's official Twitter account posted a controversial tweet following the referee's decision to award Real Madrid a penalty during their game. It read:

"The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive, @lacasadepapel #RealMadridValencia"

Pique took to Twitter to poke fun at Real Madrid, replying to Valencia's tweet in protest over the penalty decision. The defender wrote:

"Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you."

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has hit out at Pique's tweets. Speaking to the press, Emery explained how it was hypocritical for the defender to post such a tweet, given what had happened when Villarreal took on Barcelona in November last year. He said:

"Pique yesterday took to Twitter to talk about refereeing in the match between Real Madrid and Valencia match. But he forgot that there was a clear penalty for us that was not called when he saved the ball with his hand in the penalty area against us. Instead of staying silent, you have to be honest and not deceive people."

Blaugrana won the game 3-1 in the end, however, Pique was involved in one of the biggest incidents of the night. Emery questioned the defender as to why he was silent when a refereeing decision went in his favour.

Pique, however, took to Twitter again to reply to Emery. The defender brought up Barcelona's 6-1 victory against PSG in UEFA Champions League back in 2017. He said:

"This is a person who three years later was still complaining about the referee in the 6-1. Get over it, Unai."

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique @DirectoGol Habla una persona que 3 años más tarde seguía quejandose del árbitro en el 6-1. Supéralo ya, Unai. amp.sport.es/es/noticias/ba… @DirectoGol Habla una persona que 3 años más tarde seguía quejandose del árbitro en el 6-1. Supéralo ya, Unai. amp.sport.es/es/noticias/ba…

Barcelona came back from 4-0 down on aggregate to win the tie 6-5, in what was undoubtedly the biggest collapse in UEFA Champions League history on the part of PSG.

"85 per cent of the referees are fans of Real Madrid" - Barcelona star Pique on referees in La Liga

Pique in action for Barcelona

This is not the first time that Pique has criticized officiating in La Liga. The Barcelona defender told YouTube channel Post United back in February 2021:

"A former referee, I don't remember who he was, said that 85 per cent of the referees are fans of Real Madrid. It is a statistic you look at and think, how can they not whistle in favour of Madrid? Unconsciously, but how are they not going to give more to one side than the other? I totally respect the professionalism of the referees. I know they try to do the best job possible, but when there is a moment of doubt...?"

