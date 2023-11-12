“He connects everybody” - Mikel Arteta hails ‘intelligent’ Arsenal star for his role in win over Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a happy man after seeing his side claim a dominant 3-1 win at home against strugglers Burnley. The Spanish manager was full of praise for his players, particularly Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, for their contributions in the encounter.

Arteta was left disgruntled after his side lost to Newcastle United last weekend, with the manager ripping into VAR after the game. There were no such complaints this time, despite Fabio Vieira seeing red after a VAR intervention late in the game.

Burnley were happy to frustrate Arsenal for much of the opening exchanges as they sat back in a low block and invited the Gunners onto them. With the first half looking set to end goalless, former Brighton star Trossard popped up to score, bravely putting his body on the line.

Leandro Trossard was on target in the Gunners' midweek win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, and he followed it up with another goal. Arteta singled him out for praise in his press conference, describing him as a facilitator in attack and hailing his intelligence in the game.

“That’s the word - I think he connects everybody. He’s so intelligent. I think he moves in ways that attracts people that generates spaces and options for people.

“Today he did that really good because it was so difficult and the spaces were so small to attack. He gave us a lot of threat and possibilities to connect and find spaces for us.”

Trossard led the line admirably for the Gunners in their last two matches following Arteta's decision to leave Eddie Nketiah on the bench. The Belgian forward is similar to Gabriel Jesus with his nimbleness and ability to drop deep, allowing the wingers to use his space.

Trossard set the tone for what was eventually a routine Arsenal win over the Clarets with a brave effort. He lasted 81 minutes on the pitch before he was eventually replaced by Nketiah.

Arsenal head into international break in strong position

After their near-miss last season, Mikel Arteta and his players are certainly hungry to pick up silverware, and for them, every match counts. The Gunners had the joint-best start to the season alongside Tottenham until last weekend, as both were yet to lose.

The win over Burnley showed the mental resilience of Arteta's players to fight through adversity, as they scored less than three minutes after conceding. They also had to finish the match with ten after Vieira saw red for a reckless challenge.

Arsenal are now level on points with league leaders Manchester City, albeit having played one match more. Arteta's side will be aware of the possibility of ending up as league champions this season and are prepared to work hard for it.