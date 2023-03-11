"He should consider staying a few more years" - Rivaldo wants Liverpool star Roberto Firmino to avoid mistake made by Willian

Rivaldo has warned Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino against making the same mistake that compatriot Willian made. The Brazil icon thinks Firmino is too young to return to Brazil and complete his career, pushing the Reds' forward to remain in Europe.

The legend spoke to BetFair about Firmino's decision to leave Anfield at the end of this season when his current deal expires. He said:

"After having the joy of scoring again in a great Liverpool win, Roberto Firmino needs to start thinking about the decision he will make at the end of the season when his contract with the club ends."

"After eight successful years in England, which saw him win the Champions League and the Premier League, it is normal that he should seek a new challenge. He will leave a great legacy at Liverpool."

GOAL @goal Roberto Firmino wants to end his Liverpool career strong Roberto Firmino wants to end his Liverpool career strong 💥 https://t.co/mm4xmo7FCO

Rivaldo went on to give his thoughts on Willian moving back to Brazil after an unsuccessful stint with Arsenal:

"He [Firmino] has already confessed to being a Corinthians fan and many fans are already dreaming about his arrival at the Brazilian club. At 31, he should consider staying a few more years in Europe after he leaves Liverpool."

"Look at the example of Willian who went to Corinthians from Arsenal before returning to the Premier League with Fulham. His 2021-22 season back in Brazil showed that a move there doesn't only bring good things. If the results don't come, the pressure becomes enormous."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏻 #LFC



Klopp also confirmed that “Luis Diaz will train next week”. Klopp on Bobby Firmino leaving: “I was surprised a little bit but I was not hit by it. It could have gone two ways and I respect it a lot. It's completely normal in this long relationship we have had”.Klopp also confirmed that “Luis Diaz will train next week”. Klopp on Bobby Firmino leaving: “I was surprised a little bit but I was not hit by it. It could have gone two ways and I respect it a lot. It's completely normal in this long relationship we have had”. 🔴👋🏻 #LFC➕🇨🇴 Klopp also confirmed that “Luis Diaz will train next week”. https://t.co/W1bseFSx2X

Rivaldo concluded that Firmino may struggle to re-adapt to life in the South American nation:

"In addition, Firmino would need to readapt to a Brazilian lifestyle he hasn't experienced for many years. He will need to think very carefully about his next step and will still have several months to do so."

The Brazilian forward became a fan favorite at Anfield after making the switch from 1899 Hoffenheim in 2015. Firmino scored 108 goals in 354 appearances across competitions for the Merseysiders. He also won every trophy on offer with the Reds, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool forward Firmino reportedly interested in Barcelona transfer: Reports

The seasoned Brazilian forward is set to bid farewell to Liverpool after a glittering spell with the Reds. The 31-year-old attacker will be available on a free transfer and many clubs are eyeing a move for him.

As per Barca Blaugranes, Firmino is weighing up his options, with Barcelona considered the frontrunners in the race for his signature. While he has been offered to several clubs, the Catalan giants are reportedly one of his preferred choices.

Barcelona have been in dire need of a backup striker ever since the departures of Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The team has struggled to find the back of the net when Robert Lewandowski has been out of action due to suspension or injuries.

Firmino’s addition could provide much-needed depth to the team's attacking prowess next season.

Poll : 0 votes