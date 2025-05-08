"He could continue dreaming"- Rivaldo believes Barcelona superstar still has a chance to win Ballon d'Or despite UCL S/ F exit

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has insisted that Raphinha remains in contention for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award. The Brazilian's assertion comes after Inter Milan secured a 7-6 aggregate win over the Blaugrana, knocking them out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinal.
In a discussion with SPORT, Rivaldo commented on Raphinha's Ballon d’Or hopes and said (via Barca Universal):
“He could continue dreaming of the Ballon d’Or. Even so, I think he still has a chance, because he’s having a great season.”
Among attackers in Europe's major leagues, Raphinha has excelled and has been one of the best in this season's outing. Besides chalking up essential goals, his capacity to produce chances for his attacking partners in Hansi Flick's setup has also been remarkable.
The Brazilian has helped Barcelona in winning key encounters across competitions this season. In 51 outings, Raphinha has delivered 32 goals and has been the mastermind behind 25 assists.
However, Barcelona's exit from the UCL has arguably diminished his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or. If Barca could conquer Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race, Raphinha could still have a shot at the prestigious individual silverware. They have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.
“If the team remains together, this Barça will win many titles” - Rivaldo on the current Barcelona squad
Rivaldo also claimed that Barca's current crop of players will win several titles at the Camp Nou if they stick together. He also acknowledged and lauded the work ethic and resilience of Flick's squad on the pitch
In the interview with SPORT, he said (via Barca Universal):
“If the team remains together, this Barça will win many titles, I’m proud that the players fought and gave their all on the field. “They had a spectacular season. It’s a shame they didn’t reach the final and become champions after playing so well.”
Hansi Flick has tactically transformed the club's performance on the pitch this season. Under his stewardship, they have won the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey this season.
Flick could also win his first LaLiga title as the Catalans sit four points above Real Madrid with four games remaining. Barcelona will take on Real Madrid at home in their next league game on Sunday, May 11.