"He could continue dreaming"- Rivaldo believes Barcelona superstar still has a chance to win Ballon d'Or despite UCL S/ F exit

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has insisted that Raphinha remains in contention for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award. The Brazilian's assertion comes after Inter Milan secured a 7-6 aggregate win over the Blaugrana, knocking them out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinal.

Ad

In a discussion with SPORT, Rivaldo commented on Raphinha's Ballon d’Or hopes and said (via Barca Universal):

“He could continue dreaming of the Ballon d’Or. Even so, I think he still has a chance, because he’s having a great season.”

Among attackers in Europe's major leagues, Raphinha has excelled and has been one of the best in this season's outing. Besides chalking up essential goals, his capacity to produce chances for his attacking partners in Hansi Flick's setup has also been remarkable.

Ad

Trending

The Brazilian has helped Barcelona in winning key encounters across competitions this season. In 51 outings, Raphinha has delivered 32 goals and has been the mastermind behind 25 assists.

However, Barcelona's exit from the UCL has arguably diminished his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or. If Barca could conquer Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race, Raphinha could still have a shot at the prestigious individual silverware. They have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

Ad

“If the team remains together, this Barça will win many titles” - Rivaldo on the current Barcelona squad

Andres Iniesta Testimonial 'El Clasico' In Tokyo - Source: Getty

Rivaldo also claimed that Barca's current crop of players will win several titles at the Camp Nou if they stick together. He also acknowledged and lauded the work ethic and resilience of Flick's squad on the pitch

Ad

In the interview with SPORT, he said (via Barca Universal):

“If the team remains together, this Barça will win many titles, I’m proud that the players fought and gave their all on the field. “They had a spectacular season. It’s a shame they didn’t reach the final and become champions after playing so well.”

Ad

Hansi Flick has tactically transformed the club's performance on the pitch this season. Under his stewardship, they have won the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey this season.

Flick could also win his first LaLiga title as the Catalans sit four points above Real Madrid with four games remaining. Barcelona will take on Real Madrid at home in their next league game on Sunday, May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More