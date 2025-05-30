"He cannot continue to get away with these results" - Stan Collymore in agreement with Thierry Henry on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal verdict

Football pundit Stan Collymore believes Arsenal could sack Mikel Arteta if the Gunners fail to win a trophy next term. The former Premier League striker also suggested that a fresh manager could be capable of delivering the trophies that Arteta had promised.
In his exclusive column on Caught Offside, the Englishman wrote:
"I am big fan of the comments made by Thierry Henry on Stick To Football. Basically, he has said what everyone else outside of Arsenal, but because he is a club legend, I think there is a greater chance that he will be listened to. It is clear that Arsenal have made progress in recent years, and they are one of the best teams in England. But they have nothing to show for it during Mikel Arteta's tenure, aside from an FA Cup in his first season."
He continued:
"He cannot continue to get away with these results for another season, otherwise he should be getting sacked. Another manager is more than capable of coming in and delivering the success that he has promised. Hopefully Henry's comments, and the ones made by lan Wright too, really resonate with Arsenal, and also the cult-like supporters of Arteta too."
Arteta, who was appointed as the Gunners manager in 2020, won the FA Cup in his first stint but has failed to add to that. In the last three Premier League terms, the Gunners have finished as the runners-up.
"He had time to get a nine" - Arsenal legend on Mikel Arteta's transfers
Thierry Henry opined that the Gunners should have signed a striker when they opted to bring in Raheem Sterling last summer. While acknowledging that injuries have affected Arsenal, Henry criticized Arteta for failing to push for the signing of a number nine despite public outcry.
During a discussion with the Overlap Stick to Football Podcast, Henry said (via Sky Sports):
"When you look at the injuries and you look at the players that came, he brought players. He got [Raheem] Sterling when everyone wanted a nine. He had time to get a nine."
He added:
"I'm not the coach, I don't know how the discussion (went)… everyone has been screaming for a nine - apart from when we win, by the way. When we beat Real Madrid, we didn't need a nine."
As the Gunners struggled without a natural and lethal striker in their frontline last term, they are expected to sign a number nine this summer. Several reports have linked Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko with Arsenal.