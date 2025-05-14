"He has no control over it" - Erik ten Hag's former Manchester United assistant sends strong message to Ruben Amorim amid sack rumors

Erik ten Hag’s former assistant at Manchester United, Mitchell van der Gaag, has weighed in on the turbulent situation that Ruben Amorim is facing at the club following a poor campaign. Van der Gaag was appointed United's assistant manager in 2022, where he was tasked with working with Ten Hag. However, he moved on from his role following a coaching staff overhaul that saw the former manager relieved of his duties last October.

Ever since Amorim has taken over the head coach mantle at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have fallen further from grace. With 39 points from 36 games, they are currently languishing in the 16th position in the Premier League table. Amid the torrid form, reports have emerged that United are considering sacking the Portuguese manager.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Mitchell van der Gaag insisted that the managerial job at United wasn’t easy. He stressed the situation at the club lies beyond Ruben Amorim’s control but urged him to put in the work.

When quizzed about Manchester United experiencing a turning point, Van der Gaag said:

“Yes, a coach always needs victories to get his ideas across and for the players to believe in him. Coming in mid-season is always difficult, and even more so with the changes that are happening, especially outside the club. In the structure, training centre, stadium, and there are people who can't stay at the club and will be fired. There's a lot going on around the club. Then a top coach arrives here in Portugal, but he's faced with this reality, he has no control over it and he needs to work. It's not easy and I hope he has time to change because it's not easy.”

Amorim has managed 39 matches at Manchester United so far, losing 15 and winning 16. Most of his losses have come in the Premier League, as he has lost over half the matches he has managed.

“We need to adapt and win games” - Mitchell van der Gaag on his biggest challenge at Manchester United

In the same interview, Van der Gaag also spoke about his biggest challenge at Manchester United. Reflecting on his experience at the club, he described the Premier League as a 'beast' to indicate how fierce the competition is.

He said:

“You only feel the greatness of the club when you are there. The Premier League is a beast. It never stops. In world terms, it is the biggest. We need to adapt and also win games. We lost the first two games, but we changed and got better. The home game against Liverpool was crucial. We won and the team gained confidence. The Premier League is a beast.”

Van der Gaag, who left in 2024, has yet to get a managerial role at another club.

