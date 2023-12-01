"He is cooking", "PR working overtime" - Fans react as Jamie Carragher makes claim about debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Pundit Jamie Carragher has made a bold claim in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate after giving his opinion on the matter. The former Liverpool defender believes that the comparison has been overblown as Messi is way better than his Portuguese rival.

Carragher has had history with both Messi and Ronaldo, having spoken against both of them in his time as a pundit. He was famously ignored by Ronaldo, who came across to shake hands with a group of pundits ahead of a game as a Manchester United player.

Messi also sent a message to Carragher, calling him a donkey after he claimed that PSG could not win the UEFA Champions League with him. He has now thrown his weight behind Messi unconditionally in the GOAT debate.

Speaking with the CBS Golazo crew, Kate Abdo asked Carragher if he thought the GOAT debate was over. He responded with a claim that there was never a debate to start with as it was clear that Messi was on a different level to Ronaldo.

“There was never a debate and Ronaldo was not close in any way to Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all-time, but Messi is the greatest player of all-time. It's not even close.”

Fans have taken to X to react to the assertion made by Jamie Carragher and many of them had strong opinions of the pundit.

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate is one that continues to rage on despite both men being in the latter years of their respective careers. It comes down to personal opinion, mostly, on who the greater of the duo is.

Cristiano Ronaldo -Lionel Messi: The unending debate

For the past 15 years, the football word has been held spellbound by the rivalry of two mesmerizing footballers, the kind of which may never be seen again. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pushed each other in every way possible, even when they were not in the same league.

The duo dominated world football, winning every major trophy and individual award available in the sport. They have an incredible 13 Ballons d'Or between them, with only Karim Benzema and Luka Modric able to beat them to it.

Now playing for Al-Nassr and Inter Miami at two ends of the earth, a match was still rumoured to fuel their rivalry once more. Both men are close to the ending stages of their careers and just want to enjoy their final days doing what they love at the highest level.