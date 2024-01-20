“He is so cool in those situations” - Andy Townsend reserves special praise for 29-year-old Arsenal star after big win over Crystal Palace

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend waxed lyrical about Arsenal's Leandro Trossard after the latter scored in a 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on January 20.

Mikel Arteta and Co. snapped their three-game losing streak with a dominant win against the Eagles in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Magalhaes (11') and a Dean Henderson own goal (37') gave the hosts a comfortable lead going into the break.

Leandro Trossard was deployed into the starting XI at left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli. He took full advantage of his opportunity, netting Arsenal's third goal of the night in the 59th minute.

The Gunners launched a devastating counter-attack after David Raya fed Gabriel Jesus the ball with a long throw. The Brazilian forward brilliantly carried the ball down the right flank before squaring the ball to Trossard who finished coolly past Henderson.

Townsend said on commentary (via The Boot Room):

“That is better! That is what the top teams do when they get a chance. They can quickly get from back to front and tear teams apart. That is excellent play from Arsenal and a lovely finish from Trossard – he is so cool in those situations.”

Martinelli came off the bench to net a late brace in the 94th and 95th minute to help his side seal all three points. They are now third in the league standings with 43 points from 21 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace: Who was the Player of the Match?

Arsenal showcased their strength with a convincing 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

Gabriel Magalhaes was adjusted to be the Premier League Player of the Match. The 26-year-old centre-back scored a brilliant header in the 11th minute to break the deadlock. He was also unlucky not to have recorded a brace after his header in the 37th minute was adjusted as a Dean Henderson own goal.

In addition, Gabriel made five clearances, and five recoveries, and won eight duels. He also completed 45 out of his 51 attempted passes with an accuracy of 88 percent.

The Brazilian has been in excellent form this season for Arsenal, scoring two goals in 29 appearances across all competitions. He's helped them keep eight clean sheets in the Premier League. He will next be in action for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest away from home on January 30.