“He copied your whole s***, you’ve got to end him” - Jake Paul sends message to brother Logan about fighting Lionel Messi over lawsuit

YouTuber Jake Paul has advised his brother Logan to fight Lionel Messi in a boxing match after his call out went viral earlier this month. Messi and Logan Paul are locked in a legal battle over their respective line of drinks, with considerable friction existing between both parties.

Ad

Logan Paul started a drinks and hydration line, PRIME, together with friend and business partner KSI in 2022. The company has since gone viral, partnering with some of the biggest clubs in Europe as an official hydration partner, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, with Erling Haaland also sponsored.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul called out Lionel Messi for a boxing match as both of their companies have sued each other over their products. He revealed to his brother Jake in a vlog titled 'Messi made a big mistake' that the call out had been a publicity stunt, and he had no intention of fighting Messi. Jake, however, has egged his brother on to push through for a fight, which would attract a great deal of interest.

Ad

Trending

"It would be a big fight. He copied your whole s***, you've got to end him," Jake said (via talkSPORT).

Lionel Messi started his own hydration line, Mas+, in 2024, using a similar packaging style to Paul's PRIME. This led to a legal back-and-forth between both companies, starting with Messi's brand suing PRIME for anti-competitive behaviour.

PRIME countersued Mas+ for having copied their trademarked design last November. Since then, Mas+ has become the official hydration partner for Messi's club, Inter Miami.

Ad

Lionel Messi handed fine for infamous neck grab

Inter Miami captain and reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi has been handed a fine for grabbing the neck of an assistant coach of New York City FC on MLS opening night. The 37-year-old forward reacted angrily in the aftermath of his side's 2-2 draw against the MLS side, where he provided two assists.

Messi's side played most of the game with 10 players after an early sending-off for Tomas Aviles, leading the player to remonstrate angrily with the referee at the final whistle. He left him after being shown a yellow card before exchanging words with, and then grabbing the back of the neck of Mehdi Ballounchy.

Lionel Messi's actions contravened the league's rules on touching the face and neck of opponents during or after games. The Argentina international was also involved in the controversy that saw referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava receive a six-month ban from CONCACAF.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback