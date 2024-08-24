"He didn't do it and it cost his team" - Ex-Chelsea hero pins blame on Antony after Manchester United loss to Brighton, highlights crucial moment

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has criticized Manchester United's Antony for refusing to put his body on the line when it mattered. He also claimed that the Brazilian winger was at fault for their 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium earlier today (August 24).

Antony made his first appearance of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign as a second-half substitute coming on in the 90th minute to replace Amad Diallo. Unfortunately, his poor form continued as he lost two duels, was dribbled past once, and failed to win a tackle.

His reluctance to be more physical on the pitch came back to haunt Manchester United as Brighton scored the winner in the 90+5' minute via Joao Pedro. Antony made a weak challenge in the build-up to the goal, which led to Simon Adingra assisting Pedro.

Cole slammed Antony, claiming that the Red Devils are keen on selling him this summer. He told TNT Sports (via METRO):

"Manchester United brought on Antony who in all due respect, probably isn’t happy to just play 10 or 15 minutes. He’s an £80m player. He probably wants out the door at United and they probably want him out as well."

He added:

"You’re bringing him on and in that crucial moment when there’s a ball to be won, a body needs to be put on the line for your team and for your club, he didn’t do it and it cost his team. That’s the difference. If you look at the running the Brighton subs went through, it was fantastic."

Antony has struggled to make an impact for Manchester United since joining from Ajax for a reported fee of €95 million in the summer of 2022. He has scored just 11 goals and provided five assists in 83 appearances across all competitions. He appears to have lost his spot in the starting XI to Amad Diallo.

Manchester United lose 2-1 to Brighton in Premier League clash

Manchester United suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. They are currently ninth in the table with three points, following their 1-0 win against Fulham last week.

Danny Welbeck netted his 100th career goal for Brighton with a close-range finish in the 32nd minute to give the Seagulls the lead. Marcus Rashford found the back of the net two minutes later but his goal was ruled out due to an offside.

Welbeck's header crashed against the woodwork in the 59th minute. Manchester United regained control of the game a minute later via Amad Diallo's deflected goal. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had given the Red Devils the lead in the 72nd minute. However, the goal was chalked off due to the ball hitting Joshua Zirkzee - who was offside - on the way in.

Brighton then sealed all three points in the death after Joao Pedro headed home Simon Adingra's cross in the 90+5' minute.

