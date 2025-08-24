"He cost us this game", "Al-Hilal please buy him" - Fans flame Manchester United star after their 1-1 draw against Fulham

Manchester United fans on X want Bruno Fernandes to be sold after he missed a penalty during their 1-1 draw against Fulham. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday, August 24.

Ad

The Red Devils made a bright start to the game, with Matheus Cunha striking the post in the third minute. While Bernd Leno made a top save to deny Cunha minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute following a VAR review after Calvin Bassey fouled Mason Mount inside the box. However, Bruno Fernandes blazed his spot-kick over the crossbar two minutes later, squandering the opportunity.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the 58th minute following Rodrigo Muniz's own goal. To their credit, Fulham valiantly responded, leveling the scores 15 minutes later through Emile Smith Rowe's near-post finish.

Ad

Trending

Fernandes struggled to make an impact going forward, missing one penalty and landing one shot on target from two attempts, missing one big chance in the process. The Manchester United skipper was also unable to track Smith Rowe, which resulted in Fulham leveling the scores.

One Manchester United fan blamed Fernandes for their draw, posting:

"Bruno cost us this game"

🦁Landlord @Landlord291 Bruno cost us this game

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Al Hilal please buy Bruno next season"

Harikrishnan47 @Harikrishnan472 @ManUnitedZone_ Al Hilal please buy Bruno next season.😎

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Hey Bruno, that game is on you, bro!" one fan commented

"Bruno. Take the Saudi money, please. Do this for the team and club. Thank you for everything but this doesn’t work with you being forced into the team," another requested

"Bruno should have taken that Saudi money. Washed!" one fan typed

Ad

"Bruno Fernandes is literally a virus in that team," another chimed in

How did Manchester United fare during their 1-1 draw against Fulham?

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham, days after they suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal. They are currently 16th in the Premier League table with one point from two games.

Ad

The Cottagers had more possession with 52 percent of the ball, completing 335 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. In comparison, the Red Devils had 48 percent possession, completing 323 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Both sides had their moments up front, with Fulham landing 13 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 1.69). Meanwhile, United mustered 10 shots in total, with three being on target, recording an xG of 1.63.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 24 at 11:35 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More