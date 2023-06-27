 “He couldn’t stand Ronaldo at first!” – Ex-Manchester United forward says former Red Devils superstar had issues with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United forward Eddie Johnson has claimed that Red Devils legend Ruud van Nistelrooy did not get along with Cristiano Ronaldo at first.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United in August 2003, two years after Nistelrooy did. The former Dutch forward was at the peak of his powers when the Portuguese superstar joined and, as per Johnson, Nistelrooy was not smitten by him.

Johnson, who only represented the senior team once between 2003 and 2006, has claimed that the former PSV Eindhoven ace was often left annoyed by Ronaldo’s passing.

Looking back on his time at Manchester United, Johnson told talkSPORT:

“I didn't necessarily dislike Ruud but he made it tough for you. Gary Neville made it tough but never made you feel like you were below him, whereas Ruud was different.

“I felt he didn't like the young lads. He couldn't stand Ronaldo at first! He was making run after run and Ronaldo would take ages to pass the ball.”

Ronaldo and Nistelrooy eventually found their rhythm and formed a formidable pairing up top. Before Nistelrooy left for Real Madrid in 2006, the pair combined for 12 goals in 91 games across competitions.

When Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy opened up about disagreement with Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with former teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap [March 2023], Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted that he had a bust-up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United training. He, however, claimed that the media blew it out of proportion, adding that the pair resolved their issues and the relationship was perfect.

Nistelrooy said (via GOAL):

“It got a bit out of hand with that situation. I think the way we are in a relationship Cristiano and I is fine, now, in general. It's been really blown up. It was an argument in training. That's the story but in the end we figured it out together and we moved on and the relationship is perfect.”

The former Malaga man further acknowledged that he should have been more patient with newcomers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

“It was a transition moment in the team with younger guys,” Nistelrooy added.

“[Wayne] Rooney came, Ronaldo came, young promising guys. We needed some time to adjust. I would also talk to me now if I was coaching. I would say 'this is a transition moment, you need to have patience with these young guys'. We didn't have patience.”

Ronaldo and Nistelrooy won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup during their three-year stint together at Old Trafford. They also spent half a season together at Real Madrid in 2009-10 before the Dutchman moved to Hamburger SV.

