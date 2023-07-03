"He could cover for Bukayo Saka" – Journalist says forgotten Arsenal attacker could be given lifeline by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe could remain at the north London outfit to cover for Bukayo Saka next season, as per journalist Charles Watts.

Pepe, 28, has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving from Lille for £72 million in 2019. He spent a season out on loan at Nice last time around, registering eight goals and one assist in 28 appearances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts shed light on the left-footed star's future at Arsenal ahead of the next campaign. He elaborated:

"One player who might be in that group of players that could leave this summer is Pepe. He has given an interesting interview to one of the French publications, speaking about his future and his relationship with Mikel Arteta because he will be coming back soon."

Watts stated that Pepe could act as a backup for Bukayo Saka, adding:

"He is entering the final year of his contract, so could Pepe get a chance at Arsenal next season? I don't think so. But you never know. If you can't find a buyer, then you might look to use Pepe. He could cover for Bukayo Saka. I doubt it. But who knows?"

Explaining his reason behind his Pepe claim, the journalist concluded:

"It wouldn't be the maddest of things to do. We know he is a good player. He has done well. Everyone is going to label him a 'flop' for how much he cost and it's going to be impossible for him to shake that price-tag off, but in the first season, he played really well."

Pepe, who is renowned for his pace and dribbling, has netted 27 goals and laid out 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal to finalise second summer signing in the next two days, according to journalist

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are close to signing Ajax star Jurrien Timber in a deal worth up to £40 million this summer. They are likely to announce the signing in the next 48 hours.

Timber, 22, has been a regular starter at the Johan Cruyff Arena since his debut in 2020. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 121 matches for Ajax, lifting a total of three trophies along the way.

Should Timber join Mikel Arteta's team, he could prove to be a stellar signing for them. He would provide solid competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalahes at centre-back and to Ben White at right-back.

A key reason behind the Gunners faltering in their title challenge last season was their lack of squad depth. An injury to Saliba in the last leg of the campaign saw Arteta turn to Rob Holding in defence, who despite trying hard, could not bring the same level of sophistication in Arsenal's play.

