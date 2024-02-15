"He was crazy" - Newport County forward names Manchester United star who impressed him the most during FA Cup clash

Newport County forward Will Evans has waxed lyrical about Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot following his side's loss to the Red Devils in the FA Cup.

The EFL League Two minnows were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on January 28. Erik ten Hag's Reds claimed a 4-2 win at Rodney Parade in front of just 9,086 spectators.

There were several Manchester United superstars on display, including the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. But, it was Dalot who Evans was left most wowed by.

The 26-year-old Welsh frontman recalled a moment of class produced by the Portugal international during the game. He told UK podcast Goalposts TV when asked which United star caught his eye the most:

"Dalot. There was a ball that came over my head and it was probably like chest height. I watched him the whole way and seen him front of me and in the air just backheeled it to the keeper. I just thought 'What? What? What chance have I got?'"

Dalot put in an excellent performance as Manchester United sealed their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. He provided the assist for Kobbie Mainoo's first senior goal for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old also made four key passes, found his man with three of four long ball attempts, and won both of his ground duels. The former FC Porto right-back also displayed his pace which Evans hailed:

"He's rapid. He is lightning-quick. I wasn't surprised but he was crazy for me."

Evans was impressive himself on the day, scoring Newport's shock equalizer following English midfielder Bryn Morris' stunner. Ten Hag's men eventually secured victory with Antony and Rasmus Hojlund getting on the scoresheet after Fernandes and Mainoo had given them an initial 2-0 lead.

Gary Neville backs Diogo Dalot as Manchester United's long-term right-back

Diogo Dalot has shone this season.

Dalot is perhaps enjoying his best season in Manchester United colors to date. He's appeared 32 times across competitions, bagging two goals and three assists.

The Portuguese full-back has made the right-back position his own with inspired performances for Ten Hag's side. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville thinks Dalot is the long-term answer for Ten Hag as the Dutch coach continues his rebuild. He said (via centredevils):

"I want to talk a little bit about Dalot, because Dalot is someone that people say about the right-back for the future for (Manchester United). They might have the right-back for the future there."

The former Red Devils captain hailed Dalot's profile, alluding to his speed and height:

"There is a lot there: he's six foot; he's strong; he's powerful; he's good on the ball; he's not a bad defender. I think he defends his back post really well. He opens up his shoulders."

Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in 2018 for £19 million. He had to wait for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford but has been one of Ten Hag's most reliable stars.