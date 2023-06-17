“He was crazy at that time” – When Shakira confessed to having doubts over future of her relationship with ‘playboy’ Gerard Pique

Shakira recently revealed that she had doubts before starting a relationship with Gerard Pique. The pair started dating after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which Pique won with Spain.

The former Barcelona defender was at the peak of his career and fame at that moment. This led to doubts in the Colombian pop star's mind about what the future had in store for him. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

Shakira revealed details of the initial days of her relationship with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira's relationship is a well-documented one in the digital media. The pair started dating back in 2010. Due to the fame of both superstars, fans always kept a close eye on their relationship.

Speaking about it, the Colombian pop star recently said (via AS Tikitakas):

"I start dating him and, if I have a bit of free time, I prefer to go see him at him and not go to the Bahamas to find my ex. It was a situation that did not please Gerard at all. So, to appease Gerard's jealousy a bit, which was natural because we didn't have a consolidated relationship, there was a lot of insecurity on both sides and the wounds with my previous partner were open."

The pair eventually stayed in a relationship that lasted more than a decade. They have two children together, 10-year-old Milan and eight-year-old Sasha. Shakira recently moved out from Barcelona after her breakup with Gerard Pique.

She currently lives in Miami with her children. Pique, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin. The legendary Spanish defender went to Miami to visit his children last month.

