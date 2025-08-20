"He created those decisive moments" - Xabi Alonso claims one Real Madrid star has 'desire' to inspire his teammates after 1-0 Osasuna win

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe for his performance against Osasuna. The Spanish believes that the former PSG star is pushing others to do better on the pitch.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 win over Osasuna, Alonso said he was unsure if Mbappe is doing more because of his new jersey number, but claimed that the Frenchman is keen on doing more on the pitch. He added that the forward was creating chances for his teammates and it will benefit them in the long run. He said via (TNT Sports):

"You can see that Kylian wants to do even more after this first year where he did great things. I don't know if it's linked to the new number or not, or simply to his desire to win, but he wants to improve individual and collective performance and inspire his team-mates. You can see his desire every day. Today he created those decisive moments that enable us to win matches."

Ad

Trending

Mbappé spoke about the number 10 jersey he has taken on this summer following the departure of Luka Modrić. The Real Madrid star admitted that he knows the importance of the jersey and said:

"It's special, an important number here. I wore the No. 9, which also was. I've been lucky enough to have two important numbers in two seasons, but the most important thing is to play here, at the Bernabeu, for Real Madrid."

Ad

Kylian Mbappe scored the lone goal of the match from the spot early in the second half to grab all three points.

Kylian Mbappe on Real Madrid's win over Osasuna

Kylian Mbappe spoke to the media after the 1-0 win over Osasuna and said that the win was important for Real Madrid. He added that they knew the game was going to be tough after a short pre-season and said (via Yahoo)

Ad

“It was important for us to start with a win at home. We knew it was going to be difficult. Osasuna had a clear plan to wait for us, and they had Budimir. In the first half, we didn’t have any space, and then in the second half, we scored early. We had more chances and had more control. We hoped to score a second, but it didn’t come. We’re happy with the win and we’re going for more.”

Real Madrid face Oviedo next in the league, before taking on Mallorca in the final match of the month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More