"He creates space" - Bruno Fernandes gives brilliant explanation about Cristiano Ronaldo's important role in Portugal's victory over North Macedonia 

Portugal star Bruno Fernandes has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's important role in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff win over North Macedonia.

Fernandes netted twice in the match as Portugal secured a 2-0 win in Porto to book their place at the Qatar showpiece.

Ronaldo failed to score again, having also drawn a blank against Turkey in the semi-finals, but he bagged an assist for Portugal's opening goal.

Speaking more about CR7's team play, Fernandes said:

"I'm happy that he creates play, that he creates space, because many people don't see him and say oh Cristiano doesn't touch the ball because he wasn't in the game, but he creates a lot of space, leaves a lot of space for other players to score goals."

"Today my two goals, the first was his assist, the second because he got off and the center back went with him, he left me the space to be in the box alone and score the goal. People who don't have the full picture of the pitch don't understand that Cristiano had a part of those goals," Fernandes added.

Fernandes explains Portugal ace's frustration

Despite playing a big part in creating Portugal's first goal of the night, Ronaldo wasn't fully content with his performance and cut a frustrated figure after the game.

Portugal before Ronaldo:



Only qualified for 3 World Cups

Only qualified for 3 Euros

No major trophies



Portugal since Ronaldo:



Qualified for 5 World Cups

Qualified for 5 Euros

Portugal before Ronaldo:
Only qualified for 3 World Cups
Only qualified for 3 Euros
No major trophies

Portugal since Ronaldo:
Qualified for 5 World Cups
Qualified for 5 Euros
Won 2 major trophies

Pointing to his unquenching desire to score goals, Fernandes explained while speaking to TUDN:

"[He's angry] because he's the striker, he wants to score goals, it's normal, Cristiano, like any striker, lives off goals, if he can't score them, frustration is normal, I want him to be angry if he doesn't score, because I want him to score goals for all the games, not that he has an obligation, but he is our striker."

"I want him to be angry, Jota to be angry, Joao Felix, all the other strikers, Andre, everyone has to be angry if they don't score goals, happy because we won the game, but angry because they don't score goals, it's the striker's job to score goals," said Fernandes.

Ronaldo will play in his fifth and possibly his last World Cup later this year, although he's remained coy on his international future with Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the next edition rolls around and it's hard to see him still being around then, considering he's already showing signs of decline.

Fernando Santos' side will learn their group stage opponents after the draw on April 1.

