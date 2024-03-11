"He is cursed", "Penaldo retire, there's no way" - Fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo misses sitter from 3-yards out in Al-Nassr fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Erling Haaland a run for his money for miss of the season in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash with Al-Ain tonight (March 11).

The Portuguese icon is the greatest goalscorer in club and international football history. He's been in red-hot form this season, registering 28 goals and 11 assists in 31 games across competitions.

However, Ronaldo had a moment to forget in Al-Nassr's encounter with Al-Ain at Al-Awwal Park. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had the opportunity to bring his side level on aggregate in their quarterfinal tie against Hernan Crespo's side.

The ball fell to Ronaldo in the box just three yards in front of Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa's goal. He somehow fired wide of the post and held his hands to his face in shame.

It was perhaps a worse miss than Haaland's that stunned the football world in Manchester City's 3-1 win against Manchester United (March 3). The Norweigan superstar fired over the bar three yards in front of an open goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't on the scoresheet during regulation time of his side's clash with the United Arab Emirates outfit. His blushes were spared by Alex Telles who bagged an equalizer on aggregate (3-3) in the 72nd minute.

The tie is headed to extra-time thanks to Telles' goal. But, Ronaldo will feel that he should have put Al-Nassr in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League.

Fans were stunned by the Saudi Pro League's current top scorer's miss and one urged the 39-year-old to retire:

"Wtf Penaldo retire there's no way."

Another fan suggested the Real Madrid icon was 'cursed':

"I think he is cursed."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ronaldo's shocking miss:

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he's happy at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end the season on a positive note.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just over a year left to run on his contract with Al-Nassr. The Manchester United legend has enjoyed a prolific spell since arriving in January 2023.

However, Castro's side's alarming drop off in form as of late has raised question marks over Ronaldo's future. He moved to downplay suggestions he could depart:

"I am happy to be in Saudi Arabia, absolutely happy. I’m happy to represent Al Nassr and for me our season is positive because we have had a chance until now in all tournaments."

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a shock 3-1 loss to Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League last Friday (March 8). They've lost ground in the title race, sitting 12 points off leaders Al-Hilal.

Castro's men face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals (April 9). Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with Al-Alami and will be eager to do so this season.