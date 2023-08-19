Former Manchester United player Garry Neville has claimed Red Devils' outcast Scott McTominay would have done better in midfield against Tottenham than Mason Mount.

The Red Devils suffered their first PL defeat of the season away to Spurs courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline. Goals from Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal scored by United defender Lisandro Martinez were enough to seal all three points for the home team.

It was an underwhelming performance from a handful of Manchester United players during the game. Club legend Neville, was quick to call out new signing Mount, for what he described as an "anonymous" display against Spurs.

The 24-year-old English midfielder started his second official game of the new season with the Red Devils after securing a move from PL club Chelsea this summer.

Neville was of the opinion that Mount hasn't been at his best thus far in his first two games for Manchester United. He went further to suggest that club outcast Scott McTominay would have done a better job in midfield for the Red Devils against Spurs. In his words, via [Metro]

"He’s struggled in both of the first two games Mason Mount he’s been pretty anonymous today. Manchester United have been dominated in midfield by Bissouma, Sarr and Maddison.

"It's still very early in the season, there’s no need to overreact one way or the other but what’s clear one way or the other is Manchester United’s midfield needs bolstering.

‘That might mean Erik ten Hag has got to go back to Scott McTominay and put him in there and beef it up. He doesn’t want to do that today because he’s made five subs today and not used him. It’s like he’s trying to manage him out of the club and make space for someone else to come in.

McTominay has been the subject of transfer interest away from Manchester United this summer. Despite reported interest from West Ham United, the player seems keen on working his way back into Erik ten Hag's plans this summer.

Erik ten Hag points out possible reason why Manchester United lost to Tottenham

The Red Devils failed to secure back-to-back victories in 2023-24 PL campaign, as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat in the hands of north London club Spurs.

The home team ran the show for a large majority of the game, with ten Hag's United side, looking by far the second-best during the encounter.

Speaking after the game, ten Hag bemoaned his team's inability to score the first goal of the encounter. He went on to undermine their dominant start to the game in the first-half.

He said , via [Manchester Evening News]:

"I think first half, we played really well against a good Spurs side. We dominated the game in and out of possession, Spurs had problems but you have to score the first goal. The meaning of the first goal is so important.

"We didn't, and then I think [it] already started just before half time. We collect three unnecessary bookings and we already conceded a big chance.