Former Spanish footballer Fernando Morientes has backed Harry Kane to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid this summer.

The France international announced he would be leaving Real Madrid this summer as a free agent after fourteen years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 648 appearances in all competitions, scoring 354 goals and providing 165 assists, establishing himself as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner also won 24 major trophies at the club, including five UEFA Champions League titles. On June 6, Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad announced they would be signing Benzema on a free transfer.

Replacing a player of Karim Benzema's caliber will be no easy feat for Carlo Ancelotti and Co. However, Fernando Morientes believes Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane can fill this void. He said (via MARCA):

"I like Harry Kane, a lot of people are betting on him, he'd be a good player to take the nine spot for instant performance. I don't think about the economic aspect, the club will think about the economic side."

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best forwards in Europe right now. The England skipper plundered 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances this season.

Spurs, however, had a disappointing campaign, finishing eighth and missing out on European football for next season. With Kane's contract expiring next summer, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may be forced to sell the player this summer.

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema explains why he chose to join Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema recently explained why he chose to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. His departure from Los Blancos shocked some at the Santiago Bernabeu as many expected the Frenchman to stay for another season.

However, this wasn't to be as Karim Benzema signed a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, which will see him earn an astounding £200 million per season.

During a press conference, the Frenchman explained his decision (via MARCA):

"It's one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia. It is a club that arouses a lot of passion in its fans and has many trophies. I would very much like to continue to raise the level of the club. The stadium is exceptional and, as I have said and will repeat, there is a lot of passion: a good team always needs fans."

The 35-year-old will be hoping to win more silverware with Al-Ittihad. The Saudi outfit had a stellar 2022-23 campaign winning the league with 72 points, five ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

