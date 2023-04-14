"He'd be a great backup for Saka" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign 21-year-old Premier League star this summer

Football pundit and former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal should sign Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a back-up for Bukayo Saka.

Olise, 21, has enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 season for the Eagles. He has played in 29 of their 30 Premier League matches, starting 23 of those games, and has recorded two goals and eight assists. The Englishman has averaged 1.8 key passes and 1.6 successful duels per contest as well.

Olise has contributed directly to 34.5% of Palace's goals in the league this season and has played a massive role in the team sitting 12th in the standings. He recently recorded three assists in their 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United.

His immense talent has prompted Agbonlahor to suggest that Arsenal should sign him. The former England forward told Football Insider:

“I think he’d fit perfectly into that Arsenal side. He’d be a great backup for Saka. Hopefully, Arsenal’s top players don’t get injured, but if Saka did – they don’t have a replacement on that right-hand side.

“I think Olise would be a great signing, but it just depends on what kind of fee Crystal Palace would ask for in the summer window.”

Olise is notably contracted to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2026. As a result, the Gunners may have to shell out a big fee to prise him out of Selhurst Park. According to FootballTransfers, the Premier League leaders are interested in the winger and will have to pay at least £40 million to secure his services.

Bukayo Saka's durability has been a consistent feature of his Arsenal career

Arsenal could certainly struggle should Bukayo Saka suffer an untimely injury. The Englishman has been one of the best players in the Premier League this term, contributing 12 goals and 10 assists in 30 matches in the competition.

However, over the course of his short career, Saka has shown that he can manage the physical load of playing in multiple competitions over the course of a season.

He played in all 38 of his club's league matches last season and is on track to do so this term as well, having featured in all of their games so far. The forward also played in 32 top-flight matches in the 2020-21 season, having made the squad on 36 occasions.

Since becoming a permanent first-team fixture at the start of the 2019-20 season, Saka has played at least 39 games across competitions in every campaign. He could end the ongoing season with 48 appearances in all competitions, the most he has ever managed in his senior club career.

