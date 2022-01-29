“He’d be a great signing” – Jermaine Pennant insists Arsenal must beat Premier League rivals in race for 21-year-old to reach ‘next level’

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant believes the Gunners should try their best to sign Erling Haaland by beating other Premier League giants.

Haaland's current deal with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2023, but the Norwegian has a clause in his contract making him available for £68 million this summer.

Several European heavyweights, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been linked with the 21-year-old.

Pennant praised Haaland during a conversation on BestofBets, saying (as quoted by the Express):

“Erling Haaland at Dortmund - he’d be a great signing for Arsenal. But you’ve got big teams after him including Man City, Man United and Chelsea. And I wonder if Arsenal can, or will, match them in wages - but a player like that would literally kick on Arsenal and take them to the next level.”

The 39-year-old added that the Gunners need a goalscorer to compliment the talented group of youngsters within their squad.

“The youngsters are all gelling well - they have got great young players - and Arteta's got them working well. But they're just missing that cutting edge - that ruthlessness in front of goal.”

Pennant referred to his former side's 2-0 loss to Liverpool at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup last four earlier this month and said:

“I watched them against Liverpool in the [Carabao Cup] semi-final and they could have been 2-0 up before half time. But they didn't have that cutting edge. They had chances - but they need an out and out striker who's going to get them goals.”

Erling Haaland would be an incredible signing for any Premier League side

Haaland remains one of the most sought-after talents in world football at the moment. The striker, who was already impressive during his stint at Red Bull Salzburg, has taken things up a notch since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

In 79 appearances for Dortmund in the two years since, Haaland has scored 80 goals and provided 21 assists. He's also helped the German giants lift the DFB-Pokal trophy and remains a prime candidate to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Erling Haaland tells @JanAageFjortoft : “My comments about being pressured by BVB? I felt it was time for me to say something. A lot of others were speaking, so that was it. And now I really don't want to say too much more. What was said, was said, and we move on”. 🧘🏼‍♂️ #BVB Erling Haaland tells @JanAageFjortoft: “My comments about being pressured by BVB? I felt it was time for me to say something. A lot of others were speaking, so that was it. And now I really don't want to say too much more. What was said, was said, and we move on”. 🧘🏼‍♂️ #BVB https://t.co/ynAsb90oM8

The prodigy's record suggests he would be a phenomenal signing for any Premier League side. Haaland still has plenty of time to improve his game and going into the English top-flight might just be the ideal next step in his career.

Arsenal's problems upfront continue after failed Dusan Vlahovic pursuit

Mikel Arteta's side were linked with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for much of the ongoing transfer window. However, Vlahovic chose to move to Juventus and sent Arsenal back to square one.

The Premier League giants now look set to complete the season with the strikers they presently have in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. However, both players look set to depart the Emirates on free transfers in the summer.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on the sidelines due to a disciplinary issue, it remains to be seen what the Gunners will do in the matches that remain. While they are out of both cups, Arsenal are still in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

