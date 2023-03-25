"He'd be a great signing" – Liverpool told to beat Manchester United to £50 million-rated star's signing

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Liverpool should rope in Manchester United target Ruben Neves this summer.

Neves, 26, has been an ever-present figure for Wolves since their promotion to the Premier League in 2018. Over the years, he has helped his current club establish themselves as a proper mid-table outfit.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and shooting, the 37-cap Portugal international has been speculated to seal an exit this summer. With him in the final 15 months of his contract, he has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

During an interaction with Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked whether Neves would be a worthwhile signing for Liverpool. He said:

"100%. I think Liverpool could do with three midfielders. Getting him, [Jude] Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He'd be a great signing. It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they've got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again."

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Wolves are likely to accept an offer of £50 million for Neves even if they avoid relegation to the EFL Championship. The Porto youth product is keen to depart the Molineux Stadium as he wishes to compete at the highest level.

The Reds are currently aiming to inject new blood into their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are also expected to depart on free transfers soon.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are hoping to add a first-team midfielder to their ranks this summer. While Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are in their thirties, Scott McTominay is expected to be sold.

Liverpool identify Manchester United target as Roberto Firmino replacement: Reports

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani as the ideal successor to Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian is set to depart on a free transfer this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Kolo Muani, who has turned a lot of heads with his all-round offensive performances this campaign.

Kolo Muani, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The trio are keen to table a bid this summer.

So far, the Frenchman has scored 16 goals and contributed 14 assists in 35 games across all competitions for Frankfurt in the ongoing campaign.

