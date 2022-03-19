“He’d be a huge benefit to the likes of Saka and Smith-Rowe” – Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign 25-year-old striker

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour has revealed the player he believes could help take the Gunners and its young attacking talents to the next level.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been named as the player from whom the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe can benefit a lot.

Speaking to The Design Museum (via The Sun), the Highbury great is quoted as saying:

“I’d also be interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton. He would add a new dynamic to the forward players already at the club."

Fox in the (six-yard) box. 🦊 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored more goals from inside the six-yard box than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2020/21:◉ DCL - 10◎ Haaland - 9◎ Andre Silva - 9◎ Karl Toko Ekambi - 8◎ Michail Antonio - 7◎ Tomas Soucek - 7Fox in the (six-yard) box. 🦊 https://t.co/SYJFfp6okK

He added:

“I think he would hold the ball up well and interchange passes with runners from midfield. He’d be a huge benefit to the likes of Saka and Smith-Rowe.”

The Gunners are expected to be very busy in the transfer market this summer, with the north London outfit on the lookout for attacking reinforcements. It could be an attacking revamp that will see the club go without Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the first time in five years.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin is one of the forwards linked with the Gunners, with his Everton contract running out in 2025. The star's wage demands are unlikely to be an issue for Arsenal.

#EVENEW #PLonPrime WOW! Goodison Park has gone wild!Alex Iwobi links with Dominic Calvert-Lewin to open the scoring with minutes remaining WOW! Goodison Park has gone wild! ⚽️Alex Iwobi links with Dominic Calvert-Lewin to open the scoring with minutes remaining #EVENEW #PLonPrime https://t.co/ZnOGcHDcuo

The Gunners look likely to qualify for the Champions League next season, as they currently sit in 4th place in the Premier league Table. Meanwhile, Everton are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

The Gunners will hope their Premier League standings will attract Calvert-Lewin and other attractive attacking prospects this summer.

Arsenal are interested in ex-Liverpool star Giorgiono Wijnaldum: Reports

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ever since he made a free transfer to PSG last summer, life in Paris has been far from memorable for Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG are out of all cup competitions and will likely end up with a single trophy this season - the French league title.

The former Liverpool man has not enjoyed the playing time he expected to at the start of the season. He has also struggled to capture the form he displayed at Anfield, where the star was a consistent feature in the starting lineup.

According to TEAMTalk, the star has his heart set on a return to the Premier League, and Arsenal are among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation. Other clubs like Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have also registered their interest in the midfielder.

