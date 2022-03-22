“He’d be much more suited to Liverpool than Manchester United” – Glen Johnson offers assessment of 24-year-old midfielder 

Former defender Glen Johnson believes that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is a better fit for Liverpool than Manchester United.

The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Leicester City recently, with Liverpool and Manchester United being heavily rumoured to be interested in signing Tielemans in the summer.

Johnson was asked about the midfielder and who he thinks the Belgian should join if he does leave Leicester City. He told BettingOdds.com that he'd prefer the midfielder joining Liverpool over Manchester United. He said:

“He’d be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. I know they have Thiago, but Youri could add that attacking threat from the midfield and I think he’s a super athletic, intelligent player that could suit that Liverpool midfield. He’d be much more suited to Liverpool than Manchester United.”

Tielemans has had a strong season for Leicester City so far. The midfelder has scored six goals and provided two assists in 22 league appearances this season.

Should Jurgen Klopp look to bring in midfield reinforcements in the summer, Tielemans would be an excellent acquisition given his quality and the fact that he is still only 24-years old. Manchester United, on the other, could potentially have to bring in the midfielder to replace Paul Pogba.

"He’s only getting older and he needs to play" - Johnson on Liverpool defender

Gomez has found playing-time hard to come by

Johnson was also asked about Joe Gomez and his future at the club. The former defender stated that he thinks the centre-back should leave the club in search of more regular football. He said:

“I don’t know about where exactly but yes, Joe Gomez should move. He’s only getting older and he needs to play. When he’s fighting fit he’s a fantastic player but he’d probably be the first to tell you he hasn’t played enough football. He’s been unlucky with injuries but I definitely think the guy could have a really good career. But you can’t have a good career if you’re not playing. So for him personally I think he needs to either make it clear and really try to get into this team or accept it and move on and play his football elsewhere."

“You’re not getting into Gareth Southgate’s England team if you’re not playing for your club. Let’s face it, Joe Gomez is not in Gareth’s plans at the moment. I think he’s good enough to be, but to turn a manager’s mind around in three months is going to be hard work. You just don’t know. Maybe he’ll just run out of time for the World Cup at the end of the year but if there’s any chance for him to head to Qatar then he needs to play.”

