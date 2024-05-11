"He’d be the one I wouldn’t play" - Roy Keane urges Erik ten Hag to drop Manchester United star

Roy Keane has urged manager Erik ten Hag to drop Casemiro if the Brazilian is required to fill in at center-back again for Manchester United. He believes that the midfielder is not good enough for the role and it should be Aaron Wan-Bissaka or a youth player in the heart of the defense.

Speaking to SkyBet, Keane claimed that Casemiro showed why he should not be playing in the backline in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. He believes that it would be better for the manager to give the role to another player, saying:

"Casemiro is the last player you'd want to play at centre-half against [Crystal] Palace, in his defence. Some players have all the experience but they don't show it at certain times. But look at the whole Manchester United squad, if you're telling me one player I wouldn't play at centre-half against Palace, who have something going at home, they scored five against West Ham recently, they've beaten Newcastle and they even scored two against City – it would not be Casemiro against them."

Keane feels that the Brazilian should have gotten some help from his teammates in the game against Crystal Palace as he was struggling. He added:

"I would play anyone else at centre back than Casemiro. When you get to 31 and 32, every time you have a really bad game, it becomes a shocker. I had people tell me that I was finished at that level, but players can get through it if they play in their best position."

"I looked at Casemiro the other night [against Crystal Palace] and he was having a bad time but he wasn't getting any help from the other players. If your legs are going a bit, you get people around you [to help] and that's where he should've done better with his experience. But defensively, he got no help from anyone whatsoever. Defensively they were all over the place!"

Casemiro was dribbled past eight times in the match at Crystal Palace – a record in the Premier League.

Casemiro linked with Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are reportedly looking to sign Casemiro this summer. As per a report from Caught Offside, the Saudi Pro League side are willing to pay €40 million to take the Brazilian to the Middle East.

Last week, Jamie Carragher urged the former Real Madrid star to consider the transfer as he is done in the European top flight. The Liverpool legend believes it is the ideal team for the Manchester United midfielder to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro has three years left on his current contract at Manchester United.