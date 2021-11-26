“He’d be perfect” – Bundesliga expert reveals the Manchester United player who can thrive under Ralf Rangnick

Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard believes Jadon Sancho would be a massive beneficiary if Ralf Rangnick arrives at Manchester United. Sancho has struggled for form since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Football365), Hatchard said:

“Jadon Sancho I think will be a real beneficiary of this if it all goes through. Because he’s a guy who, you’ve gotta bear in mind, has been in German football. And he’s used to learning about pressing triggers, he’s used to learning about when to go and press the opponent, when not to.”

Hatchard feels Sancho might have struggled in his initial months at Manchester United due to a difference in instructions from what he received while in Germany.

“I think part of the struggle at Manchester United is that maybe those instructions haven’t been as detailed or haven’t been the same – I think he’s struggled in that regard.”

Hatchard reckons Sancho would fit perfectly into Rangnick's system at Manchester United.

“I would think he’d be perfect for the way that Rangnick would want to play. Because he’s the kind of guy that makes decisions quickly and generally makes the right decisions. He thrives in that kind of broken transitional play that Rangnick wants to create.”

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of an interim manager in the last few days. The club are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Rangnick to take over as manager of the first team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Reports have also suggested that, upon completion of that term, the German will take on the role of football consultant at Manchester United. Rangnick is expected to help the Red Devils select a new manager if required and also assist in transfer activity.

Jadon Sancho has struggled so far at Manchester United

The arrival of Ralf Rangnick could massively help Jadon Sancho turn the tide in his favor. Sancho is yet to fully acclimatize to English football since arriving at Manchester United, largely due to the tactical set-up.

In many of his initial games for the Red Devils, former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deployed the Englishman on the left wing. This was surprising as Sancho's best moments while at Borussia Dortmund came when he played on the right flank.

After a few losses, Solskjaer also reverted to a 3-4-1-2 formation with wing-backs. This in turn meant there was no position for Sancho to operate in, resulting in him dropping to the bench.

Consequently, the 21-year-old managed no goals or assists in his first 14 games for the club. However, upon Solskjaer's departure, Sancho started in interim boss Michael Carrick's first game in charge away to Villarreal on the right wing. The Englishman delivered a late goal and looked good overall in what was his best display since joining Manchester United.

The club will now hope the potential arrival of Rangnick will help Sancho perform the way he did in the Bundesliga.

