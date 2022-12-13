"He'd be the perfect fit" – Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign midfielder who shined at 2022 FIFA World Cup to play alongside Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham would be an ideal midfield partner to Bruno Fernandes and a perfect signing for the Red Devils.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham has recently popped up on the transfer radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha asserted that Bellingham would add enthusiasm and vigor to the Red Devils' midfield. He said:

"For quite a few years now, Manchester United have been a team who have lacked energy and fitness in games, and have been outrun in matches, which is not normal if you're trying to return to the top, so that is something that Jude Bellingham would be able to bring in if he came to the club. He would be able to pick out the right passes to the more agile players ahead of him."

Sharing his thoughts on Bellingham, Saha added:

"He could do that in a similar way to what Bruno Fernandes does by being a box-to-box midfielder. United would be an incredibly tough team to defend against if they had Bellingham and Fernandes in midfield together, with Casemiro sitting behind them as cover for the defenders. I would love to see Bellingham at United, not only as a fan but also because he'd be the perfect fit."

Bellingham, who is valued at a price tag north of £100 million, recently represented England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He registered one goal and one assist in five starts before his team's dispiriting exit at the quarter-final stage at the hands of France.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 https://t.co/mYUzFqzbQ0

Manchester United prepared to let £50 million star leave in January: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United are prepared to allow Aaron Wan Bissaka to secure a permanent switch to another club in January. Crystal Palace are considered to be his most probable destination.

Although manager Erik ten Hag has identified Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back, the club are set to be active in the winter transfer market for a backup. Apart from Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Lyon's Malo Gusto have also popped up on their radar.

Wan Bissaka has registered two goals and laid down 10 assists in 127 games across all competitions for United since arriving from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019 summer.

Poll : 0 votes