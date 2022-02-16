"He’d relish the chance to play alongside someone like Ronaldo" - Luke Chadwick names 3 world-class attackers he'd welcome at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named three strikers that he would the club to sign if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford in a stunning move last summer from Juventus. He was expected to help United push for the Premier League title. However, they are battling for a Top 4 place this season.

Recent reports have claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unsettled at the club. One report has linked him with the likes of AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich for a summer transfer.

Chadwick believes that Ronaldo will want to leave the club in better shape than he found it in. However, he named Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane as the players he would want the club to sign in the summer.

Chadwick said on CaughtOffside:

“The one to come in would be Haaland, he’s the one I think everyone would love to see in the red shirt. I think he’d relish the chance to play alongside someone like Ronaldo. Working with someone like him would be a huge benefit to him, though obviously I’m sure there’ll be many suitors for Haaland. That just makes it even more vital to secure that fourth spot."

He added:

“Obviously there’s also Mbappe, but I can’t imagine him signing for a club finishing fourth or fifth in the Premier League, whereas I think Haaland might see United as an opportunity to rejuvenate the club, and there’d be such a buzz about him. I think he’s more realistic than Mbappe and they’re the top two in world football at the moment."

"You feel he’d be the missing piece of the jigsaw” - Luke Chadwick on Manchester United's striker options in the summer

Luke Chadwick also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be the ideal signing for Manchester United. This is especially true if the Red Devils end up signing Kane's former manager Mauricio Pochettino as their long-term manager. He claimed:

“I don’t think anyone would be disappointed if United signed Harry Kane. He’s a Tottenham legend, a proven goal-scorer. He’s not been at his best this season but you know he guarantees you goals, and he’d be coming into a United team where you feel he’d be the missing piece of the jigsaw.”

He added:

“It’s not quite happened with Ronaldo, and there’s been the change of manager and some uncertainty behind the scenes. Pochettino’s obviously managed Kane before and he’s going to want to sign players he knows and trusts.”

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Three Erling Haaland alternatives Manchester United could pursue in the summer transfer window manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Three Erling Haaland alternatives Manchester United could pursue in the summer transfer window manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Both Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are expected to leave the club in the summer. The former is already on loan away, joining Sevilla in January. Mason Greenwood will not return to play for the club in all probability due to his molestation and rape allegations.

Hence, Manchester United might need to sign a long-term striker regardless of Ronaldo’s decision about his future.

Edited by Aditya Singh