"He’d have more responsibility" - Ben Foster urges Jude Bellingham to snub Real Madrid in favor of Premier League giants 

Former Manchester United forward Ben Foster has urged Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to snub a move to Real Madrid. He has instead asked the player to opt to sign for the Red Devils instead.

Bellingham is a hot property in Europe at the moment and is being chased by several clubs, including Premier League giants like United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Sky Sports has reported that Bellingham is ready to reject these advances and seek a transfer to Real Madrid instead.

Foster, who played for Manchester United between 2005-2010, thinks Bellingham might fade away at the Santiago Bernabeu. Foster further added that the same risk can also emerge should Bellingham join Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad.

Foster has reasoned his concerns by explaining that both Madrid and City are packed with world-class midfielders at the moment, which might hinder Bellingham's playing time and growth.

Instead, Foster believes that United's development under Erik ten Hag could be the perfect platform for Bellingham to develop his game.

Here's what Foster had to say about Bellingham:

"For me personally, I would love to see him go to Manchester United, ‘I think he would thrive more at Manchester United, he’d have more responsibility and I think he would enjoy it there more."

The English goalkeeper added:

"I think he would know he’s the main man. I worry that if he went to a club like Man City he might just sort of [end up] a little like Jack Grealish. He would just fade a little bit at Manchester City. So I would love him at Manchester United, I think he would smash it." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020. He has gone on to make 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club. Besides controlling the midfield, Bellingham has also racked up 13 goals and 18 assists in that time.

Real Madrid star backed to win Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Ben Foster was not wrong when he said that Real Madrid are packed with superstars. Their biggest asset over the course of last season was Karim Benzema.

The French international scored 44 goals and registered 15 assists in 46 games last season, helping the club win the Champions League and La Liga. His elite performances has made him the front-runner to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The French forward has now been backed by his national team coach to win the prestigious award. Deschamps said (RMC Sport):

"I hope it will be him because he deserves it, because of what he has done in this sporting season with his club where he won important titles. And with us, too, where he was there in the fall ... to win the Nations League."

Benzema is currently out injured. He is scheduled to return on October 2 when Los Blancos host Osasuna. The Real Madrid forward has scored four goals and laid down one assist in six games this season. His club team have won all their games this season and are at the top of La Liga standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far